Fantastic Four Life Story #4 Preview: Smells Like Teen Spirit

The Thing revisits his grunge phase in this preview of Fantastic Four Life Story #4, retelling the story of the Fantastic Four if had happened in a world where comic book publishers, creators, and readers could deal with actual change, story progression, and character development. Check out a preview of the issue below.
FANTASTIC FOUR LIFE STORY #4 (OF 6)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210684
JUL210685 – FANTASTIC FOUR LIFE STORY #4 (OF 6) NOTO VAR – $4.99
(W) Mark Russell (A) Sean Izaakse, Francesco Manna (CA) Daniel Acuna
Against the backdrop of the freewheeling 1990s, Ben Grimm reflects on love and loss as the Fantastic Four prepare to do battle against Galactus.
Rated T
In Shops: 9/15/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for JUL210684 FANTASTIC FOUR LIFE STORY #4 (OF 6), by (W) Mark Russell (A) Sean Izaakse, Francesco Manna (CA) Daniel Acuna, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
