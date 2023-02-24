Fantasy Artist Syd Mills' First Comic Work in Amongst The Stars Amongst The Stars is a new sci-fi anthology including the first ever interior comic book work from fantasy artist Syd Mills, below.

Amongst The Stars is a new sci-fi anthology being crowfunded on Kickstarter, to be published by Band Of Bards, including work from Money Shot's Carol Leigh Lanye, Kevin Smith Quick Stops' Tango, the first ever interior comic book work from fantasy artist Syd Mills, below.

As well as cosplay covers from Ani-Mia and fourteen stories including "gladiatorial arenas, space stations, hair salons, and alien planets… mercenaries, assassins, astronauts, and unknowable beings. And you'll watch them all fall in love….in space." The stories have already been completed, and publication is set for a couple of months after funding.

Their first stretch goal is planned to be "another story, written by co-curator Elyse Russell and illustrated by Kara Huset. While the plot is a bit of a surprise, we can hint that it will include NSFW scenes, fantastic alien creatures, and *cough* glowdicks. Yep, you read that right. Glowdicks. If you love glowdicks as much as we do, then help us to reach $22,000! The second stretch goal (at $24,000) is also NSFW: we'd love to offer a variant cover with a special twist to it. A glow-in-the-dark twist. Sensing a theme here? We like stuff that glows, okay. It's cool. Finally, for the third stretch goal, a fancy-schmancy hardcover of Amongst the Stars. We'd need to hit $26,000 to make that happen. "

Here's a preview of the completed stories for Amongst The Stars

Attempt 1623:

Vitalii Kalchenko is a professional illustrator from Kyiv, Ukraine. His stories include ADAM in Fairytales From Mars and Nocturnal in Fugitive Poems Vol 3.

More Time:

James Ferguson spent a decade writing about comics at Horror DNA and Comicon and now writes his own. His work has appeared in Nightmare Theater 2, Femme Fatale, and Tales of the Bizarre.

Jenny Odio is an illustrator and comic artist. She graduated in Art and visual communications with an emphasis in design and artistic drawing.

Matt Krotzer (Maybe Someday, House of Fear, Strayed) is a letterer and graphic designer based in Central PA. He is the recipient of numerous GDUSA design awards, and his work can be found in finer independent comics around the world.

Space and Time:

Brent Fisher is a published comic writer and editor. Their passion lies in using storytelling as a vehicle of empathy to bring disparate groups closer together. Their writing can be found in many comic anthologies including Project Big Hype, Femme Fatale, and Color of Always.

Fell Hound is a Ringo nominated illustrator/writer best known for her work on the critically acclaimed Commander Rao with Scout Comics, as well as her love of drawing sword women. She was also a creative advisor for LGBTQIA+ publisher Extra Pages Press. When not giving herself rampant carpal tunnel, she enjoys re-watching Arcane, making bad cooking videos, and consuming queer fiction.

We Have to Stop Meeting Like This:

Rachel Suhs is a Chicago based artist and writer. She earned her MFA in Sequential Art at SCAD. She creates stories that celebrate the versatility of love across genres.

Caroline Leigh Layne is an illustrator and designer from Houston, TX. She has a Bachelor's in Fine Art from Baylor University and a Masters in Sequential Art from Savannah College of Art and Design.

Long Distance in Triple Time:

Paul Carroll is a writer and comic creator from Dublin. His work primarily focuses on the extraordinary, be that through magic, science or just downright chaotic. He is a founding member of both Limit Break Comics and Cupán Fae, Dublin-based creative groups. His obsessions include tea, foxes and spreadsheets.

James Killian is an artist from Co.Westmeath, Ireland. His art can found in Turning Roads, Twisting Time, Down Below and other anthologies. In 2022, James released Point Blank, a crime anthology with stories and art by himself and writer Alex Bennetts. When he is not drawing, James spends his time eating ice cream.

Andrew Cramer is a digital artist residing in Cape Town South Africa. He's been coloring comics professionally since 2004 for several local and international publishers.

The Distance Between:

Nahuel F.A. is an Argentinian comic book writer and screenwriter based in NYC. He is the co-founder of Negative Space Comics, a career-changing comic book writing competition aiming to open doors for aspiring, underrepresented comic book creators.

Seigfried is a science fiction illustrator from New Jersey whose passion for art and illustration comes from an everlasting love for comic books. Taking inspiration from dystopian classics such as Akira and Dune, his pieces are deeper than surface level and act as a doorway to new lands.

D'khari:

Travis B. Hill is a comic book writer and theologian. His comic book works include TechnoKnights (Dauntless Stories), Thorn (Advent Comics), Black Gun (Band of Bards), and A Last Goodbye (Band of Bards). His theology works include Theology and Spider-Man (Fortress Academic), Religion and Spider-Man (Claremont Press), and A Theology of Inheritance (Dallas Theological Seminary). Travis lives in Dallas with his wife Bridget and their three dogs Albus, Remus, and Severus.

Matt Gaudio is an Italian American comic book artist. A graduate of the renowned Kubert School, Matt specializes in sequential art and illustration. Known for his clean, polished style and nuanced ability to bring a story to life, he has a deep passion for visual storytelling, as well as the collaborative process often involved in doing so.

Nick Caponi is a NJ based comic book colorist who has worked on titles for Dynamite (Bettie Page, Green Hornet), Pixie Trix Comix (Eerie Cuties, Infernica Sinn), Image Comics (Stray Dogs), Archie (The Archies), Ablaze Comics (Lovecraft- Unknown Kadath), Scout Comics (Canceled, Gods of Brutality) and more! He is also the co-creator and main interior artist for the Sinopa Publishing title "Rayne of Ages"

Higher Calling:

Damien Becton is a comic book writer from N.C. In 2021Mad Cave Studios Talent Search. When he's not writing and creating, he's teaching 6th graders ELA at a middle school in Charlotte, NC.

Marco Del Forno is an artist based in Milan, Italy. He has drawn and been designer for several comics including CAMELOT and WORLDS AWAY.

Stonie Williams (Villainous, Cthulhu Invades) is a comic book writer, colorist, editor and hype man.

Reed Hinckley-Barnes is a comic letterer and author currently working on his first middle grade graphic novel. By day he works in a local middle school, by night he makes comics. And the rest of the time, Reed can be found reading, writing, and playing board games with his partner in their San Francisco apartment.

The Lawson Criterion:

Ben Humeniuk is a comic creator and educator whose works include the YA graphic novella BRO-D CAN'T BE BROKEN, the Middle Grade STEM-orientedMagnificent Makers series, and the MG fantasy series Waking Life. He loves to write, draw, color and letter his own work, seeking to create stories that entertain while encouraging understanding. Ben lives in the Houston, TX area with his wife and three children.

The Long Metal Road:

Doug Wood is a disabled writer from Peculiar, Missouri. Doug's first published comics were Leap M and Ultramax. He has run five successful Kickstarters, including two 300+ page anthologies Project Big Hype. Doug's short story Machine Ghost was named a finalist in Platform Comics Short Story Contest.

Federica Mancin (aka Ika) is a comic artist and illustrator based in Italy. Born in 1995, she begins to develop an interest in drawing while attending university. After getting her degree in languages, she attends a comics course at the International School of Comics, receiving her diploma in 2020. Her works have been published with American indie publishers like Source Point Press, Band of Bards and Odyssey Comics.

Marta Gasperoni was born on September 1994. She received a diploma at the International School of Comics of Reggio Emilia (Italy) to turn her passion into a profession, specializing in Digital Coloring. Today, her passion is the representation of emotions through colors. One of her strong points is the use of palettes to breathe life into the mood of a story and its settings. Marta has worked for American indie publishers like Bands of Bards, Source Point Press and Odyssey Comics.

Lady Tiger:

Kaytee Brown lives in Seattle and makes comics. She is currently the colorist for the Kickstarter series Ruination and the new Boston Metaphysical Society series. In addition to "Amongst the Stars", she has stories appearing in the upcoming anthologies "Sharp Wit and the Company of Women" from Extra Pages Press and "Destinations" from Oneshi Press.

Sarah Fletcher is a comic book artist and illustrator based in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. She has contributed to wicked-cool anthologies such as Super-Abled, The Mysterious Cauldron, and Space Copz Origins. Most recently she penciled and inked the 5th and 6th issue of Ruination- a fantasy story centering on a group of soldiers traveling dimensions.

All or Nothing:

Tango is a Writer/Artist who enjoys long walks through haunted places. A New Yorker on the move with an affinity for the nocturnal hours, neon signs, and middle of nowheres. Previous Sightings: Down Below (Limit Break Comics), & Quick Stops #3 (Dark Horse/Secret Stash Press).

Noah Stephens is a writer and swamp creature that crawled out of the muddy depths with a passion for abstract ink, speaking with cats, & writing wild tales of intrigue.

Jack Lenihan is a deviant New Yorker that loves to color things, Especially comic books! He can be found in his cave coloring said comic books or out on the prowl looking for dogs to pet.

Implantation:

Lindz McLeod is a queer, working-class, Scottish writer who dabbles in the surreal. She has been the Competition Secretary of the Edinburgh Writers' Club since 2019, as well as their Flash Fiction judge. She is a fiction reader for Outlook Springs and for the Scottish Flash Fiction Awards, a freelance editor and writing coach, an experienced workshop host, and a Rogue Mentor to six talented mentees.

Miranda Leyson is a freelance artist, colorist and letterer based in Beaverton, Oregon. Miranda's completed comic work has appeared in anthologies such as Limit Break Comics Presents Down Below, and The Dark Side of Purity, as well as in the indie comic series Decay (written by Randy Fortunato). Miranda's character art can be seen in several Roll20 actual play D&D streams. She is also currently working on the creator-owned web series Winged.

Rejection:

C.J. Hudson is the co-founder of Warn Everyone! Comics, a creative studio focused on developing original content. Some of his published works include Interstellar Dust from Antarctic Press, Intergalactic Academy from Ad Astra Media, and Vigia from Band of Bards. He resides in the Pacific Northwest.

Syd Mills is a freelance illustrator with a love for fantasy, detailing, and intense colors. In their free time, they binge-read poetry, go for long walks, and curate a large collection of art.

Taylor Esposito is a comic book lettering professional, owner of Ghost Glyph Studios and teacher at the legendary Kubert School. A former staff letterer at DC and production artist at Marvel, he has lettered titles such as Red Hood and The Outlaws and Constantine; Interceptor, Heavy, Finger Guns (Vault Comics), Exorsisters, Jook Joint (Image), Babyteeth, Hot Lunch Special, and Knock 'em Dead (Aftershock).