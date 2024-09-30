Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, DC All-In

The Fate Of The DC Multiverse And The Effect On Darkseid (Spoilers)

This Wednesday sees the final issue of Absolute Power #4 and the beginning of DC All In with the DC All In Special #1. Spoilers...

Article Summary Amanda Waller has closed off the multiverse to superheroes, using it to recruit her own army in Absolute Power #4.

In DC All In Special #1, fifty-two days later, Darkseid becomes a restless soul.

Darkseid's expanded origins liken him to Galactus, highlighting the multidimensional stakes in DC All In Special #1.

Both comics signify a looming crisis, with the DC Multiverse's fate hanging by a thread and chaos imminent.

This Wednesday sees the final issue of Absolute Power #4 and the beginning of DC All In with the DC All In Special #1. Okay so… spoilers. Spoilers ahead for both, and how one sets up the other. You have been warned, right?

Previously, Amanda Waller closed off the multiverse to the superheroes, while using it as a way to recruit an army of her own, as well as find personalities for her Amazo robots. Which means it may have to be sacrificed.

At the beginning of the month, Bleeding Cool reported "that even after the good guys save the day, not everything will go back to where it was… the Multiverse will, somehow, be gone. Or inaccessible. No more Earth One/Earth-Two hijinks, no more DC/Marvel Amalgam, no more Kingdom Come guest stars, no more duplicate robot bat hands, no Zur-En-Arrhs. No more battles between versions of Donna Troy, Hawkman or Huntress."

Not the the same way a previous Crisis did it, I mean, it's still out there, just the usual access is no longer… available.

And in the DC All In Special, set fifty-two days after the events of Absolute Power #4 (because of course it is) this is becoming an increasing issue.

On one side of the comic, we see how this has affected Darkseid, expanding on his origins as well, in the fashion of Galactus, and hoe having no multiverse or omniverse access makes Darkseid a restless soul. While on the other…

… that this situation cannot last. Something is going to have to give. And when it does? It will be messy…

DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Scott Snyder – Joshua Williamson (A) Daniel Sampere – Wes Craig (CA) Daniel Sampere

THE NEXT EPIC CHAPTER OF DC HISTORY BEGINS HERE…PRESENTED AS A STARLING, SYMMETRICAL FLIPBOOK! DON'T MISS IT! Following the events of DC's blockbuster storyline Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too–because Darkseid has returned. Superman must gather every hero on Earth to hold the line against a very different version of the Lord of Apokolips, as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war…and when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple into every series in the DCU and shake the nature of their reality to its core! But little do they know…the greater threat is still to come. For there is another Earth: the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons are coming of age with fewer advantages and facing greater opposition than ever before…while miraculously retaining the immutable heroism that has inspired fans for decades. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024 ABSOLUTE POWER #4 (OF 4) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

BARE-KNUCKLE BRAWL FOR THE POWER OF THE DCU! As the last remaining resistance fighters fight tooth and nail on the bloody island of Gamorra, Batman and Superman find themselves at bitter odds! Amanda Waller has come too far to give up now–it's time to call in the reinforcements…from beyond the multiversal veil?! The fate of our heroes–and the future of the DC Universe–will forever be changed in this shocking grand finale to the Absolute Power saga as, from the ashes, justice is reborn… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

