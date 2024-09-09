Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, Multiverse

DC Comics To Get Rid Of The Multiverse? Again? (Spoilers)

DC Comics To Get Rid Of The Multiverse? Again? Bleeding Cool gets the spoilery word that something very Infinite Crisis is going down...

Article Summary DC Comics may eliminate the Multiverse in the current Absolute Power series by Mark Waid and Dan Mora.

Amanda Waller confronts the entire DC superpowered community and isolates Earth from the multiverse.

The Flash discovers Waller assembling a Multiversal Army using the Rian Hughes Multiversity map.

Despite heroes saving the day, the Multiverse might remain inaccessible, altering the DC Universe significantly.

In the current Absolute Power series by Mark Waid and Dan Mora has seen Amanda Waller take on the entirety of the superpowered and vigilante community of the DC Earth, taking away their powers and locking out the rest of the universe, timestream… and multiverse.

Removing any external deux ex machine from the finale, however, means that it is that the superheroes who will somehow save the day and get their powers back. Well, mostly at least.

And we have seen that Amanda Waller is up to something with the Multiverse, with the Flash realising that she is putting together a Multiversal Army,,,

…. and is using the Rian Hughes Multiversity map to do so. Really? The multiverse again? It was Deadpool who summed up feeling best in Deadpool And Wolverine, about the multiverse. "It's just been miss after miss after miss" even as they told the most entertaining multiverse movie since Everything Everywhere All At Once.

But Bleeding Cool gets the nod that even after the good guys save the day, not everything will go back to where it was. We mentioned the individual superpower changes… but also that the Multiverse will, somehow, be gone. Or inaccessible. No more Earth One/Earth-Two hijinks, no more DC/Marvel Amalgam, no more Kingdom Come guest stars, no more duplicate robot bat hands, no Zur-En-Arrhs. no more battles between versions of Donna Troy, Hawkman or Huntress. For all intents and purposes, for DC All-In, the Multiverse – aside from the Earth Alpha, the Elseworld that is the Absolute Universe, and the Earth Omega, that's your lot. All change…

Stories of other realities are as old as heaven and hell, fairyland and more. "What If" histories were not uncommon, the earliest recorded being Livy's Ab Urbe Condita Libri with an alternative 4th century BC in which Alexander the Great had survived to attack Europe had planned, only to be defeated by the Roman Empire. H. G. Wells' A Modern Utopiain in 1905 was explicit science fiction, the narrator having jumped to one world from another world at a specific point in time and space for history to play out differently, before returning to their timeline. In his Men Like Gods in 1923, he showed a multiverse of alternative histories and a way to travel between them all. And as Hugh Everett and Edwin Schrödinger posited the idea of simultaneous histories occurring alongside each other, to solve quantum theory. In 1960. Andy Nimmo, vice chair of the British Interplanetary Society, first used "multiverse" to describe Everett's many-worlds theory. In 1961's Flash #123, The Flash Of Two Worlds, by Gardner Fox and Carmine Infantino, gave us Earth One and Earth Two. The complexities this brought eventually led to DC Comics using the world "multiverse" in this context in 1976 and in 1986, the Crisis On Infinite Earths, and a doing away with the Multiverse altogether. But it did not last. And as cracks in storytelling grew, and the Elseworlds series became more and more popular, eventually DC Comics brought back the Multiverse in 1999 with Hypertime, and then with Infinite Crisis in 2006, later codified in 2011's New 52, before it was exploded again with Metal, Darek Metal and Infinite Frontier…

But for DC Comics? It's all back in the box. For now, at least. Absolute Power #4 is published on the 2nd of October.

ABSOLUTE POWER #4 (OF 4) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

BARE-KNUCKLE BRAWL FOR THE POWER OF THE DCU! As the last remaining resistance fighters fight tooth and nail on the bloody island of Gamorra, Batman and Superman find themselves at bitter odds! Amanda Waller has come too far to give up now–it's time to call in the reinforcements…from beyond the multiversal veil?! The fate of our heroes–and the future of the DC Universe–will forever be changed in this shocking grand finale to the Absolute Power saga as, from the ashes, justice is reborn… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!