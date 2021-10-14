There Will Be Fewer Flash #775 Than Comic Shops Ordered

DC Comics has informed comic book retailers that The Flash #775, out next week, will be allocated, due to a printing error. That shops will receive fewer copies than they ordered. And they are urged to contact Lunar Distribution for further details as to how it will affect comic book stores. Bleeding Cool has previously been reporting in-depth over delays and curtailment of print runs in comic books right now, across the printing industries. DC Comics has seen it have to delay Omnibus, Deluxe, and Prestige format comic books, among others. And while DC Comics is of a size and prominence to guarantee print runs ahead of time, it is making errors like this hard to rectify as quickly as they might have otherwise. The Flash #775 is published next Tuesday from DC Comics, to one degree or another. How this is divided between the standard cover and the cardstock variant cover for an additional dollar has not been made public. Right now, it appears to be just one more thing comic book stores have to deal with.

FLASH #775 CVR A BRANDON PETERSON

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin (CA) Brandon Peterson

Hunt for the glaive! When a mysterious glaive crash-lands in the middle of Central City, the Flash must race against time to stop its ill effects, all while keeping an army of super-villains from obtaining this unknown and sinister cosmic prize. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/19/2021

FLASH #775 CVR B JORGE CORONA CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin (CA) Jorge Corona

Hunt for the glaive! When a mysterious glaive crash-lands in the middle of Central City, the Flash must race against time to stop its ill effects, all while keeping an army of super-villains from obtaining this unknown and sinister cosmic prize. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/19/2021