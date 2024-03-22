Fifteenth Doctor Who Vs Cybermen in Titan Comics June 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: cybermen, doctor who, High On Life, June 2024, Solicits

Titan Comics' June 2024 solicits and solicitations include the launch of their new Doctor Who series by Dan Watters and Kelsey Ramsay, with The Doctor and Ruby Sunday going up against Cybermen, and it appears from all across the Cyber timeline. As well as the first comic based on the video game High On Life, by Alec Robbins, Kit Wallis and JP Jordan. As well as Conan, Gun Honey, Gumaa, Rivers Of London, Star Wars, Peanuts, Avengers, Witch Of Thistle Castle, My Name Is Zero, Alpi Soul Sender, Kamen Rider, Three Exorcism Siblings, and more.

DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #1 (OF 4) CVR A ARTGERM

TITAN COMICS

APR240290

APR240291 – DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #1 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO

APR240292 – DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #1 (OF 4) CVR C SWABY

APR240293 – DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #1 (OF 4) CVR D JONES

APR240294 – DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #1 (OF 4) CVR E MOORE

APR240295 – DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #1 (OF 4) CVR F ARTGERM FOIL

APR240296 – DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #1 (OF 4) CVR G LOGO

(W) Dan Watters (A) Ramsay, Kelsey (CA) Artgerm

JOIN THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR IN A NEW COMIC BOOK ADVENTURE!

The FIFTEENTH DOCTOR and RUBY SUNDAY have followed a mysterious signal to a shopping mall in the last days of Earth. It's sure to be a trap, but to find the source, The Doctor must face his greatest fears…

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

HIGH ON LIFE #1 (OF 4) CVR A BALDMEMAR (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR240322

APR240323 – HIGH ON LIFE #1 (OF 4) CVR B WALLIS (MR)

APR240324 – HIGH ON LIFE #1 (OF 4) CVR C GAME ART (MR)

APR240325 – HIGH ON LIFE #1 (OF 4) CVR D UNDERWOOD (MR)

APR240326 – HIGH ON LIFE #1 (OF 4) CVR E BLANK (MR)

(W) Alec Robbins (A) Kit Wallis, JP Jordan (CA) Baldemar Rivas

THE DEBUT COMIC BASED ON THE HIT GAME FROM SQUANCH GAMES!

THE BOUNTY HUNTER HAS BECOME THE HUNTED!

Though they restored peace to the cosmos by killing Garmantuous, there's no rest for the Bounty Hunter when a brutal new threat to Humans shoots its way onto the scene. Armed with plucky & determined Harper – and the rest of the Gatlian gang – the series will take them on an explosive, twisting adventure across the cosmos.

A story of GUTS, GORE, REDEMPTION, and lost love, this brand-new miniseries will be a rollercoaster romp in the world of the eponymous video game.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #3 (OF 6) CVR A HORLEY (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR240327

APR240328 – SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #3 (OF 6) CVR B NORD (MR)

(W) Tieri, Frank, Patch Zircher, John C. Hocking (A) Patch Zircher, Alan Quah, Cary Nord (CA) Alex Horley

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN continues its triumphant return from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics!

Featuring a chilling CONAN tale from writer Frank Tieri and artist Cary Nord, the exciting conclusion of writer/artist Patch Zircher's SOLOMON KANE epic, a silent Conan story from writer/artist Alan Quah, a tantalizing sneak peak of John C Hocking's novel CONAN: CITY OF THE DEAD, jaw-dropping covers from Alex Horley and Cary Nord, incredible art pin-ups, and more!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

CONAN BARBARIAN #12 CVR A LOVE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR240329

APR240330 – CONAN BARBARIAN #12 CVR B SAYGER (MR)

APR240331 – CONAN BARBARIAN #12 CVR C BROADMORE (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Roberto De La Torre (CA) Jeffrey Alan Love

BEYOND FLESH. BEYOND DEATH. BEYOND TIME.

Conan has travelled far and seen much in his legendary journeys, but nothing he has experienced thus far can prepare him for a quest to lands beyond to answer dark riddles of the past.

Unexpected allies await, fierce enemies loom, and the strange power of the Black Stone stirs in THE AGE UNCONQUERED!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

CONAN BARBARIAN CVR A #9-12 PACK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR240332

(W) Jim Zub (A) Diego Rodriguez, Dean White (CA) Mike Deodato, Alan Quah, Alex Horley, Jeffrey Alan Love (A / CA) Roberto De La Torre

AN UNMISSABLE SPECIAL COLLECTOR'S PACK!

COLLECTS ISSUES #1-4!

FEAUTURES BONUS VIRGIN #10 ROBERTO DE LA TORRE VARIANT EXCLUSIVE TO THIS PACK.

LIMITED TO 1000 COPIES

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #2 CVR A LIM (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR240334

APR240335 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #2 CVR B PARRILLO (MR)

APR240336 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #2 CVR C COSPLAY (MR)

APR240337 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #2 CVR D KHENG (MR)

APR240338 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #2 CVR E ROBECK NUDE BAGGED (MR)

APR240339 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #2 CVR F ROBECK CLOTHED (MR)

APR240340 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #2 CVR G LIM FOIL (MR)

APR240341 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #2 CVR H 10 COPY INCV LIM VIRGIN

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Kendrick Lim

THE BEST-SELLING SERIES, GUN HONEY IS BACK! JOANNA TAN RETURNS FOR A NEW HEART-RACING SERIES!

After nearly a year in hiding from government agents looking to kill her, GUN HONEY – JOANNA TAN – launches a plan to turn the tables that will take her from the jungles of Borneo, to the streets of Yokohama, and the sands of the Gobi Desert. But when four armed groups converge on one secret location, will anyone survive the explosive collision?

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #7 (OF 7) CVR A JEEHYUNG (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR240358

APR240359 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #7 (OF 7) CVR B JEEHYUNG (MR)

APR240360 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #7 (OF 7) CVR C JEEHYUNG CONCEPT ART

(W) Jee-Hyung Lee (A) Nabetse Zitro (A / CA) Jee-Hyung Lee

FROM JEEHYUNG LEE, RENOWNED ARTIST FOR DC AND MARVEL COMICS!

YOUNG KHALIDA escapes from a drug syndicate and discovers an ancient blade in a long-abandoned temple. Using its power, she becomes the GODDESS OF THE CITY, controlling the citizens through dark magic and fear. But events are being manipulated against her from the shadows, targeting Khalida.

A final action-packed confrontation will reawaken the ancient war and change the balance of power between HEAVEN AND HELL…FOREVER.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

DARK SOULS HC VOL 1-3 BOX SET (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR240361

(W) George Mann (A) Alan Quah

TIES INTO THE MULTI-AWARD WINNING GAME, DARK SOULS!

Venture back into the fallen decaying world of Dark Souls with a collection of the first three volumes inspired by the Award-winning games. From Star Wars writer George Mann and horror artist Alan Quah, ideal for fans of the Fromsoftware game and visceral horror stories!

INCLUDES ART CARDS!

Collects DARK SOULS: Breath of Andolus, DARK SOULS: Winters Spite, and DARK SOULS: Legends of the Flame.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

RIVERS OF LONDON STRAY CAT BLUES #2 (OF 4) CVR A GLASS (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR240362

APR240363 – RIVERS OF LONDON STRAY CAT BLUES #2 (OF 4) CVR B BUISAN (MR)

(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Jose Maria Beroy (CA) Vv Glass

THE HIT COMIC BASED ON Ben Aaronovitch's bestselling novels

is back!

Old frenemies become allies in the latest Rivers of London saga, when a mysterious cat-woman comes to Abigail looking for help to free her sisters from a notorious chimera brothel run by London gangster Monty and his sinister magically endowed mother, Mrs. Napier.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

PEANUTS HERES TO YOU CHARLIE BROWN SC

TITAN COMICS

APR240364

(W) Charles M. Schulz (A) Charles M. Schulz

The Facsimile edition of HERE'S TO YOU, CHARLIE BROWN, published 1960-1962

The facsimile edition of Here's to You, Charlie Brown, first published in 1960. Featuring many of your favorite characters including: Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy Schroeder, Linus, Patty, and Pigpen.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARDS CULT TP

TITAN COMICS

APR240365

(W) Joe Rechthman (A) Reilly Brown

Explore the Runiverse in the comic book debut of the Forgotten Runes Wizards! Perfect for fans of lighthearted, original fantasy stories set in a unique living universe!

What begins as a seemingly unconnected series of fantastic tales about disparate wizards – Archmagus Crowley of Atlantis, who has been hired to steal a treasure chest from a ship in the middle of the ocean; Mystic Willow of the Brambles who's dealing with her own drama, as the humans in a nearby village wrongfully accuse her of abducting children; Alchemist Danny of the Fey's apprentice begins to suspect her master has been kidnapped and replaced with an imposter – gradually merges into a much larger, and more terrifying tale.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

STAR WARS INSIDER #226 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

APR240376

APR240377 – STAR WARS INSIDER #226 PX ED

APR240378 – STAR WARS INSIDER #226 FOIL VAR

(W) Titan

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

AVENGERS FIRST 60 YEARS HC

TITAN COMICS

APR240379

TBD

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

WITCH OF THISTLE CASTLE GN VOL 04 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

APR240366

(W) John Tarachine (A / CA) John Tarachine

THEO MUST FACE HIS PAST AND MARIE WILL SEE HER PUPIL UNDERGO HIS FINAL TEST!

After the conflagration struck London, Theo and Marie are summoned by the church to answer for their part in the catastrophe! Little do they know that Theo's former mentor, the white witch Lily, will be waiting for them, and that the consequences will be grave indeed…

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

MY NAME IS ZERO GN VOL 01

TITAN MANGA

APR240368

(W) Hana Shinohara (A / CA) Hana Shinohara

Perfect for fans of isekai, videogame, and fantasy manga , follow the story of Kanzaki Rei, an avid gamer who is transported into the dangerous world of his favorite videogame!

Kanzaki Rei is an avid gamer, but his debts are mounting up as the expensive medical treatments for his sister don't come cheap… in a fit of desperation he follows a link in a mysterious email promising help only to find him transported into the dangerous world of his favorite videogame. For each boss he kills he earns money, keeping his sister safe, but he risks death with each confrontation!

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

ALPI SOUL SENDER GN VOL 04

TITAN MANGA

APR240369

(W) RONA (A / CA) RONA

For fans of the magical girl manga – a coming-of-age story about young 'soul sender', Alpi!

The adventure continues and Alpi and her assistant Perenai strike out again to help ease the passing of the spirits of the world. Alpi gains a clue in the hunt for her lost parents, as an unlikely friend passes on a tale of their meeting. The hints lead them to a legendary library city, where all the knowledge in the world just might help them on their quest!

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

KAMEN RIDER KUUGA GN VOL 06 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

APR240371

(W) Shotaro Ishinomori, Toshiki Inoue (A / CA) Hitotsu Yokoshima

THE CLASSIC MANGA ADAPTATION BY TOKUSATSU LEGEND SHOTARO ISHINOMORI!

Yusuke Godai returns in the epic 6th volume of Kamen Rider Kuuga!

The deadly gegeru continues as Me Galme Re's murder spree culminates in an epic showdown with Kuuga! But no longer able to transform into Kuuga, how will Yusuke Godai protect everyone without his powers?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SRP: 0

THREE EXORCISM SIBLINGS GN VOL 02

TITAN MANGA

APR240375

(W) Shinta Harekawa (A / CA) Shinta Harekawa

BLOOD IS THICKER THAN WATER…

Training under the legendary Renjir Uzura, Mamoru is strengthening his skills as a monster hunter when a fearsome Tengu attacks the shrine! The master and pupil leap to the defence of Mamoru's younger siblings, but the beast is fearsome and begins to acquire power beyond imagining.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

SRP: 0

CONAN CITY OF DEAD PROSE NOVEL SC

TITAN BOOKS

APR240333

(W) John C. Hocking

Two epics in one hardcover as Conan the mercenary faces hideously transformed wizards and undead creatures in action-packed fantasy combining Robert E. Howard's trademark sword and sorcery with concepts straight out of Lovecraftian horror.

Combines the classic Conan and the Emerald Lotus with the all-new, original Conan and the Living Plague.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

ULTRASEVEN PROSE NOVEL SC

TITAN BOOKS

APR240383

(W) Pat Cadigan

For fans of the Ultraman franchise, kaiju, heroic sentai shows, mecha stories and action-packed space adventures.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

MARVEL STUDIOS INFINITY SAGA AVENGERS ART MOVIE HC (RES)

TITAN BOOKS

APR240384

(W) Jason Surrell

The official art book for the movie Marvel's The Avengers, the 5th title reissue of the 24-book Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga series published as a resized matching set.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

