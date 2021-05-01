Final She Could Fly Graphic Novel Coming in October from Berger Books

The final graphic novel in the She Could Fly trilogy by Christopher Cantwell, Martín Morazzo, and Miroslav Mrva will hit stores in October from Berger Books. Dark Horse Comics sent out a press release announcing the news on Friday. Called She Could Fly: Fight or Flight, the OGN will be released to comic book stores on October 6th, 2021 and bookstores on October 19th, 2021.

The press release provides a description of She Could Fly: Fight or Flight.

The groundbreaking one-of-a-kind series from Eisner-nominated co-creator of AMC's Halt and Catch Fire Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, Doctor Doom, The Mask) and acclaimed artist Martín Morazzo (Ice Cream Man, Snowfall), with stunning color by Miroslav Mrva (Deadpool), comes to an astonishing finale in the original graphic novel She Could Fly: Fight or Flight. After an intense brain surgery, Luna's mental imbalances are more manageable, but still problematic. Now 18, she's estranged from her parents and forging a life on her own. But Luna soon discovers that there's a new Flying Woman in town… one that's hellbent on causing havoc and terror. After witnessing this new Flying Villain, Luna's purpose finally becomes clear. She must be the one to fly—for the good of Chicago, for the sake of her family, for the memory of Mayura, and for herself. And this battle will all take place above the city skyline…

"Luna finally gets to fly, and we fly with her in this storytelling tour-de-force from Christopher, Martin and Mirsolav," said Karen Berger in the press release. "It's an emotional and thrilling finale that totally captured my heart."

She Could Fly: Fight or Flight can be preordered from the usual places now.