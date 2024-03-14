Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Fantagraphics, Image, Marvel Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD, Titan | Tagged: london, london book fair

Finding Comics And Graphic Novels at London Book Fair 2024

It's the final day of London Book Fair, and I have been wandering around picking up all manner of stuff, meeting all sorts of people...

It's the final day of London Book Fair, and I have been wandering around picking up all manner of stuff, meeting all sorts of people as well as bumping into the likes of Mike Holman from Diamond, Dirk Wood from Image Comics, Alan Payne from Dynamite Entertainment, Jamie Elby from Rebellion, Joel Meadows from Tripwire, Nick Landau from Titan, Tony Bennett from Knockabout, and Annie Byrne from MCM Comic Con. I have also been doing my thing of taking snapshots of anything that vaguely looked like a comic book or graphic novel. And, as ever, there are lots to see! David C Cook's Action Bible and The Chosen graphic novel adaptations were a lot of fun, I got news that we will be seeing a lot more of Cadet Dredd to come, and I got a peek inside the long awaited Alan Moore/Steve Moore/Steve Parkhouse/Kevin O'Neill Moon And Serpent Bumper Book Of Magic, almost two decades in the making. And Mark Stafford having done a rather fun 40th birthday bash poster for Turnabout. I have stories to tell but, for now, there are photographs. You can also get a video look with one of my From One Side Of The Show To The Other videos right here.

The London Book Fair is held every year in April. and is principally a global marketplace for rights negotiation. from different territories to different media. Initially formed in 1971 as The Specialist Publishers' Exhibition for Librarians, with 22 exhibitors, the event and purpose grew rapidly and was renamed the London Book Fair or LBF in 1975, and the librarian focus was dropped. Held at the Olympia exhibition centre until 2006, it moved to the London ExCel building. before switching to the Earls Court Exhibition Centre until 2015 when it returned to Olympia, taking a brief break for the pandemic.

