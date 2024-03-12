Posted in: Comics, Current News, Dynamite, Fantagraphics, Marvel Comics, Titan | Tagged: london, london book fair, mcm

From One Side Of London Book Fair 2024 To The Other (Video)

I bumped into lots of people at today's London Book Fair 2024. Including John Maher of Publisher's Weekly, who ended up quoting me.

"You know they're spending money when there's carpet," Rich Johnston, the founder of the British comics news site Bleeding Cool, says, gesturing at the rich royal blue carpeting lining the Grand Hall of Olympia London. He's been at the fair for more than 15 years running, and in the years "when there's no carpet," he said, "you know things are a little bit tighter" for the sponsors.

I mean there's always carpet. It just wasn't always as thick as it was. You can hear me talk about this while doing my From One Side Of The Show To The Other video below, it was clearly on my mind. I was a bit in-and-out today, after popping by after a screening of Big Mood from Channel 4 yesterday, but I'll be there the whole day, roaming the floor, talking to Diamond, DC Thomson, Titan, Knockabout and more, but I thought you'd at least like a little look at the show, expansive across London Olympia. This is the third time I've been here this year, after Toy Fair and London Comic Con (Spring). MCM in May will be a big break for me as it will be all the way over in the ExCel. However, MCM couldn't wait and was actually exhibiting at the London Book Fair. Well, they are both owned by Reed Pop, but they were trying to get publishers to consider launching their book at MCM. More later on, let's have the video and photos…

The London Book Fair is held every year in March or April. and is principally a global marketplace for rights negotiation. from different territories to different media. Initially formed in 1971 as The Specialist Publishers' Exhibition for Librarians, with 22 exhibitors, the event and purpose grew rapidly and was renamed the London Book Fair or LBF in 1975, and the librarian focus was dropped. Held at the Olympia exhibition centre until 2006, it moved to the London ExCel building. before switching to the Earls Court Exhibition Centre until 2015 when it returned to Olympia.

