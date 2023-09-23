Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: brooklyn, comic shop, daredevil, spider-man, x-men

First Appearances of Spider-Man, X-Men, Swamp Thing Stolen In Brooklyn

Stolen comics include Amazing Fantasy #15, House Of Secrets #92, X-Men #1, Avengers #1, Daredevil #1, Amazing Spider-Man #1, 36, 238 and 300.

On Tuesday, the 27th of June, around 3:40 pm, a set of ten high-value comic books were stolen from Comic Book Station at 188 Eckford Street in Brooklyn, New York

These books included many of the most valuable Marvel comic books of the sixties, including the first appearance of Spider-Man in Amazing Fantasy #15, Amazing Spider-Man #1, Avengers #1, X-Men #1, and Daredevil #1, as well as DC titles Green Lantern #5, the first appearance of Swamp Thing in House Of Secrets #92 and key mazing Spider-Man issues #36, #238 with the first Hobgoblin and #300 with the first appearance of Venom.

Police reports have been filed along with security footage of the theft, but the suspect is still currently at large and the retailer believes that by now, books may have already changed hands. They are requesting the comic book collecting community's help in tracking down these books and getting them returned to their rightful owner, and a reward is being offered for the return of the books. Below is a full list of the stolen books along with pictures of the key books and easily visible defects to identify them.

The comics had been sent from the owners in Iowa to Comic Book Station in Brooklyn to get them slabbed and graded by CGC. The package was then delivered by FedEx without going inside the store, and just dropped outside the business, even though it was open. The sender had accidentally not ticked the box requiring a signature. Security cameras picked up a guy on a bike about ten minutes later, grabbing the package from outside the store.

If you have any knowledge of the whereabouts of these comics, e-mail Shawna Magee at foreveraddicted3617@gmail.com.

House of Secrets #92

The Amazing Spider-Man #300

The Amazing Spider-Man #238

The Amazing Spider-Man #36

Green Lantern #5

The Amazing Spider-Man #1

X-Men #1

The Avengers #1

Daredevil #1

Amazing Fantasy #15

