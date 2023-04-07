First It Comes For The Metal, Marvel's Star Wars Celebration Revealed Marvel Comics has posted the following tease for their Star Wars comic books ahead of a Star Wars Celebration announcement.

Marvel Comics has posted the following tease for their Star Wars comic books. "An unpredictable threat will unleash a scourge on the galaxy in a new storyline taking place this summer in Marvel's Star Wars comic titles! Stay tuned for the Marvel Comic Presents: Star Wars Panel at Star Wars Celebration on Monday, April 10, for the full announcement."

Star Wars Celebration kicks off today, Easter Friday, in London and I may try and make it along to the panel – if they'll let me in. The event is likely to be the Ajax Sigma event that Bleeding Cool previously talked about. "First it comes for the metal", indicating the droid uprising, is the prophecy from Star Wars: Revelation given to Darth Vader "First it comes for the metal, then it comes for the muddle…"

The Star Wars prophecy

Marvel Comics published Star Wars: Revelations #1 in November last year, which teased the future of many of the Marvel Comics Star Wars titles, stating "Vader will also learn of a deadly new threat that's about to emerge. Meet AJAX SIGMA, a droid unlike any other. Discover his rich Star Wars-history spanning backstory and watch in terror as he reawakens with a goal that will shake the galactic landscape to its core!"

Darth Vader meets The Eye Of The Webbish Bog who shows the future with the repeated line

And we get a full view of the Star Wars future.

Ajax Sigma is both told and foretold

In Star Wars: Revelations, we first learned of the droid Ajax Sigma and an atrocity committed against sentient droids on Kligson's Moon by Jedi, slaughtering their uprising centuries ago. Or so Ajax Sigma believed anyway. There are more than one group of people who wielded light sabers after all.

In Star Wars, droids are depicted as being sentient but also being enslaved, slave traded, tortured, treated very badly and often sacrificed. And everyone seems to be fine with that, including the heroes. Solo: A Star Wars Story tried to deal with the issue but may have made it worse, as Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando now know very well that droids shouldn't be treated the way that they treat droids. Including the one they have locked up within the systems of the Millenium Falcon, removing her voice in the process.

But part of Ajax Sigma survived. And became a commodity.

And it is this which recent issues of Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca from Marvel Comics caught up with. They came across a droid memory and personality core, hidden away in the urn of ashes possessed by Jabba The Hutt, with others in pursuit of it, including one pretending to be Han's own father.

It was all that remained of Ajax Sigma, whose history gets a further and more detailed retelling.

With that replicated marching scene reminiscent of certain American revolutions.

And the extent of his slaughter played out. And even a reference to those moments from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Thank you, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

And so, in Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #10, they do what was foretold. They bury Ajax Sigma's core.

Star Wars: Revelations also told what would come next.

Found by a droid and then reborn in days to come on Mechis III.

And so Ajax Sigma is revived, he will go on the hunt for his aggressors, the Jedi. And happens to find one.

Although they may not quite see it that way.

And although it happened over a hundred years ago…

It looked like Ajax Sigma made it back.

And the prophetic line "First it comes for the metal, then for the muddle, and in the end for the mind."

First it comes for the metal

And it is those words "first, it comes for the metal" which Marvel has again teased. A new Star Wars crossover begins this summer in Star Wars, Doctor Aphra, Darth Vader, and Bounty Hunters.

The phrase is also reminiscent of Pastor Martin Niemöller's poem about Nazi Germany.

First they came for the Communists and I did not speak out because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists and I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me

Much of Star Wars is steeped in World War II, from the Empire uniforms to the use of stormtroopers. Would it be too cliche that Ajax Sigma will examine a very uncomfortable and hardly addressed aspect of the universe?

At the end of Han Solo & Chewbacca #10, we get the following tease, with these comic books considered relevant.

Which translates as "Classified Coming Fall 2023"… which is perfectly timed to be announced at Star Wars Celebration on Monday.