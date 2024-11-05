Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: bloodshot, brian azzarello

First Look at Brian Azzarello & Eduardo Risso: Black White & Bloodshot

Brian Azarrello and Eduardo Risso have reteamed for the anthology series Black, White & Bloodshot #4 from Valiant Entertainment.

Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso are best known for creating the DC Vertigo series 100 Bullets together. They have reteamed for the anthology series Black, White & Bloodshot #4 from Valiant Entertainment. And Bleeding Cool has an early look… take a break from the election and double down on some comic book cinema noir… and it's got a tiger!

The FOC and release for the comic moved up a week, so this book will be coming out earlier than originally solicited, with an FOC of the 11th of November (hence why we are getting this preview now) and going onsale on the 11th of December. Mirka Andolfo also writes a story in this one with art by Carmelo Zagaria – Mirka also did the main cover to issue Black, White & Bloodshot #2.

Black, White & Bloodshot #1 was Valiant/Alien Books second-highest-selling single issue of the year, right behind Resurgence of the Valiant Universe #1. Black, White & Bloodshot #3 actually saw higher orders than issue #2, likely due to the connecting Jim Lee X-Men #1 homage variant cover. Kickstarter backers will also be thanked in this issue, and reward shipments for issues Black, White & Bloodshot #1-4 will be sent to backers in December.

BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #4 (OF 4) CVR A ORTIZ (MR)

VALIANT

OCT241243

(W) Brian Azzarello, Martin Renard, David Baillie (A) Eduardo Risso, Julio Azamor, Joao Azeitona (CA) Rafael Ortiz

Return to the world of Bloodshot in the thrilling third installment of the Black, White, and Blood anthology! Brian Azzarello, Martin Renard, and David Baillie deliver new and brutal challenges! Each tale delves deep into Bloodshot's psyche, exploring themes of loyalty, revenge, and the line between hero and villain in stark black, white, and blood-red shades. Featuring stunning artwork by Eduardo Risso, Julio Azamor, and Joao Azeitona, this issue is a must-read for fans of intense superhero action! In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

