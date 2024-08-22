Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Valiant, X-Men | Tagged: bloodshot, jim lee, shadowman, x-men #1, x-o manowar

Jim Lee X-Men #1 Homage Across Valiant Comics' November 2024 Solicits

Jim Lee X-Men #1 Homage across Valiant Comics' November 2024 Solicits by Richard Ortiz

Article Summary Valiant Comics celebrates Jim Lee's iconic X-Men #1 with November 2024 connecting cover variants by Richard Ortiz.

Art Director Martin Casanova discusses the inspiration and planning behind the homage covers for Valiant's titles.

Featured titles include Shadowman: Soul Eaters, Black, White & Bloodshot, and Resurgence of the Valiant Universe.

Connecting covers spotlight characters like Shadowman, Bloodshot, X-O Manowar, and others in Valiant's universe.

Bleeding Cool just ran a look at Massive Select doing a Jim Lee X-Men #1 cover homage for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Town #1. But in November, Valiant Entertainment is doing the same across the line. "After cover artist Richard Ortiz blew us away with his AMAZING covers for Ninjak vs. Roku, we knew we had to show off more of his work to the comic book world. And what better way to spotlight his talent than creating Alien Books' first-ever connecting covers?" explains Alien Books Art Director Martin Casanova. "Richard did an amazing job with the homage to the all-time best-selling comic book, X-MEN #1, by one of the best comic book artists in history (if not the all-time best,) the incredible Mr. Jim Lee. When we were coming up with the initial ideas for November's variant cover theme, we went through a lot of different homages (and luckily we didn't do any of those ideas, because Deadpool & Wolverine beat us to the punch on them!) and ultimately we realized that with 4 covers available, we could homage the most famous interconnecting variant cover in comics history!"

Here is how the original matches up.

And its original artwork, which sold for a pretty penny recently.

Here's how each of the covers breaks down against their Jim Lee – equivalent.

SHADOWMAN: SOUL EATERS #2 (of 4)

A RESURGENCE TIE-IN!

Script: AJ Ampadu

Art: Sergio Monjes

Connecting X Variant Cover: Richard Ortiz

Final Order Cutoff: 10/07/24 On Sale Date: 11/6/24

Rated T+ 24-page, full color comic $4.99 U.S.

SHADOWMAN COVER: Flamingo, Ivar, Shadowman, Eternal Warrior (Gilad), Armstrong

BLACK, WHITE & BLOODSHOT #3 (of 4)

Script: Tomas Wortley, Rodolfo Santullo, David Baillie, Mirka Andolfo

Art: Gabriel Kikot, Sebastian Navas, Joao Azeitona

Connecting X Variant Cover: Richard Ortiz

Final Order Cutoff: 10/14/24 On Sale Date: 11/13/24

Rated T+ 32-page, color comic $4.99 U.S.

BLOODSHOT COVER: Bloodshot, Livewire, Archer, Punk Mambo

RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE: X-O MANOWAR (ONE-SHOT)

Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Jesus Barrios

Connecting X Variant Cover: Richard Ortiz

Final Order Cutoff: 10/14/24 On Sale Date: 11/13/24

Rated T+ 32-page, full color comic $5.99 U.S.

X-O MANOWAR COVER: X-O, Ninjak, Rai

RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE #3 (of 4)

Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Guillermo Fajardo, Julio Azamor

Connecting X Variant Cover: Richard Ortiz

Final Order Cutoff: 10/21/24 On Sale Date: 11/20/24

Rated T+ 24-page, full color comic $4.99 U.S.

RESURGENCE COVER: Dr. Silk

