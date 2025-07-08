Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: captain america, David Colton

First Look At David Colton As The Post 9/11 Captain America (Spoilers)

Our first look at David Colton as the first Post 9/11 Captain America, fighting alongside Steve Rogers (Spoilers)

Article Summary Meet David Colton, Marvel’s new post-9/11 Captain America, introduced in Chip Zdarsky’s latest run.

Colton fought in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars before Steve Rogers thawed; their alliance shifts team dynamics.

Writer Chip Zdarsky teases the unique challenge of David leading his childhood hero in a changed world.

Preview upcoming issues as Captain America faces Doctor Doom, with Colton and new Howling Commandos in action.

In the recent Captain America #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti, published by Marvel Comics for the week of the 4th of July, we met David Colton. Who, it seems, was a new Captain America created for the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars before Steve Rogers was pulled out of the ice. Who, as a boy, saw the towers fall when he was in Manhattan and was similarly driven as Steve Rogers was in the Second World War? And a character that Marvel Comics can own when Captain America goes full Public Domain in ten years' time.

He is now part of the team that Steve Rogers' Captain America had been drafted into by Reed Richards and the US Government to target Doctor Doom in his first week out of the ice. With new characters, Howling Commandoes Terry Mendoza, Julie Slate…

… and David Colton.

Two Captain Americas for the price of one. And now Marvel has let out some details regarding the character from upcoming issues. Chip Zdarsky says, "David is a Captain America lost to time, coming to life in a post-9/11 world. And now Steve Rogers, his hero, is back and under David's command. He's finally meeting his hero. They say to never meet your heroes. It's been really challenging and satisfying working out David's story and how a modern world and war would affect someone taking on this mantle. It's been especially satisfying writing Steve, seeing this new world through David's eyes, and what it means for his journey."

And so we have preview pages from Captain America #2 featuring David Colton's Captain America with full beard… possibly as a result of the Super Soldier Serum, he couldn't grow one before.

As well as covers from Captain America #4 featuring Colton's Cap… and Valerio Schiti's designs for the character…

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Valerio Schiti

A NEW ERA FOR CAPTAIN AMERICA BEGINS HERE! While Captain America slumbered in ice, the world changed – for better and for worse. Steve Rogers awakens to a reality where battles are fought in the shadows through secrets and subterfuge, and villains aren't so easy to identify. When a fledgling dictator named Victor Von Doom conquers Latveria, Steve faces a critical decision: adapt to a new kind of warfare, or forge his own path? And what will the choice he makes in the past mean for his future? Experience the untold tale of Captain America's first encounter with Doctor Doom as Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti team up for a game-changing new era of CAPTAIN AMERICA! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $5.99 Captain America #2

by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

CAPTAIN AMERICA: AN UNTOLD ORIGIN! Witness the rise of one of Marvel's most infamous villains as Captain America comes face to face with DOOM for the FIRST time! This is Latveria like you've never seen it before… Also: Who is David Colton, and can Steve trust him to have his back as they infiltrate a hostile country with the new Howling Commandos? Captain America #3

by Chip Zdarsky,Valerio Schiti

ORIGIN OF DOOM! A meeting with Doctor Doom in Latveria forces Steve to confront the realities of the harsh new world he's awoken in. Meanwhile, Dave Colton and the Howling Commandos infiltrate Doom's fortress to rescue hostages, but instead they uncover a sinister truth behind Doom's rise to power…

