Jonathan Hickman & Stefano Caselli's First Look: Ultimate Universe #1

At the end of Ultimate Invasion by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch, we saw Tony Stark and junior Kang, part of the new Ultimate Universe.

At the end of Ultimate Invasion by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch, we saw Tony Stark – Iron Lad and junior Kang – teamed with a Reed Richards clad in the armour of Doctor Doom. All part of the new Ultimate Universe as formed by The Maker – but also, it seemed, partially formed by them…

… as they found their version of Steve Rogers still in the ice, before The Maker could.

From Marvel Comics in November, this is followed by Ultimate Universe #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli, which will set up the new Marvel Ultimate line in 2024, which will kick off with Ultimate Spider-Man by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto. Bleeding Cool has heard we will also get an Ultimate X-Men, Ultimates and Ultimate Black Panther.

And now we have a first look at that Ultimate Universe #1 one-shot.

And we see Ultimate Iron Lad fighting Henri Dugarry, Captain European Union…

Iron Lad, Mister Fantastic and Thor looking at their Steve Rogers conversation piece…

And Thor charging up everyone's mobile devices.

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

AUG230631

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Bryan Hitch

THE SPOILS OF VICTORY! After the worlds-shaking conclusion of ULTIMATE INVASION, a new team of heroes bands together to save the future! From mastermind Jonathan Hickman and superstar artist Stefano Caselli, don't miss out on this foundational issue for the new line of Ultimate Comics!

Rated T+ In Shops: Nov 01, 2023 SRP: $6.99

