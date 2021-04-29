First Look at New Marvel Heroes Reborn Series Young Squadron

Marvel has released an unlettered preview of Young Squadron #1, a new book coming as part of Marvel's Heroes Reborn super-mega-crossover event, the latest super-mega-crossover event idea from back when The House of Idea actually had new ideas to be rehashed in the present because they don't have actual new ideas anymore. Heroes Reborn: Young Squadron #1 asks the question: what if Sam Alexander, Kamala Khan, and Miles Morales based their identities off different heroes than the ones they based their identities off of in the regular Marvel Universe. Is having that question answered worth five bucks to you? If so, then you'll be in luck come May 26th. Check out the preview below.