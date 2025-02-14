Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

First Look At One World Under Doom #2 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva coming from Marvel Comics in March 2025

Article Summary Marvel's One World Under Doom #2 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva hits shelves on March 19, 2025.

Doctor Doom ushers in a new era of peace, offering free healthcare and education, stunning heroes.

Fantastic Four challenge Doom's regime at the UN, sparking a monumental confrontation.

Valeria Richards may hold the key to swaying Doom from his iron rule and altering Marvel's future.

This week Marvel Comics launched One World Under Doom #1 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva which has seen the superheroes of the world faced with the evil Doctor Doom enforcing free healthcare, education and banning war. And for some reason are fighting him over it. Including the Fantastic Four, well, I suppose they have all the private education and healthcare they ever need. here's a first look at issue 2, out on the 19th of March.

"ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, Marvel's latest comic book event, launched earlier this week, and astonished readers learned that being ruled by Victor von Doom is nothing short of magnificent! Impacting the status quo of the Marvel Universe for the foreseeable future, the triumphs and trials of Doom's regime will be told in a nine-issue core series by acclaimed writer Ryan North and superstar artist R.B. Silva, while the iconic supervillain's ascension reverberates across the line in numerous limited series and tie-in issues. Following a sold-out debut, a Second Printing of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 is on its way to comic shops next month. And today, loyal subjects can get an advance look at the second issue, which delivers a monumental confrontation between Doom and his archenemies—the Fantastic Four! "After rightfully seizing the title of Sorcerer Supreme in last summer's Blood Hunt, Doctor Doom is determined to use its legendary power to make the world a better place for all! In ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1, Doom successfully unites the planet under his leadership, and—to the shock of your favorite super heroes—Earth embraces its new Emperor! Guiding the world towards everlasting peace and safety, Doom's dominion promises to achieve what his foes have so often failed to accomplish. Yet, as seen in a new preview of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2, there are still those selfish enough to oppose him! In a brazen move they'll live to regret, the Fantastic Four strike at Earth's beloved new leader while he delivers a rousing speech at the United Nations. Plus, Doom confides his plans in the only person who commands his respect, Valeria Richards. Does she share her uncle's glorious vision, or will she be blinded by jealousy like her foolish parents!? "I signed for three hours at Crossover Comics in Montreal on Wednesday to celebrate the launch, and it was busy non-stop the whole time," North shared. "I met a ton of great people—and, happily, had my first review there too, from a reader who read the issue while waiting in line for it to be signed! Thankfully, he really liked it. It's been fantastic to wake up in a snow-covered Montreal and see all the enthusiasm about the book. It's a story that's been in the works for years, so to finally have it out—and so well-received—is really gratifying."

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 (OF 9) – 75960620860900211

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Colors by DAVID CURIEL

On Sale 3/19

Doctor Doom has taken over the world, and Earth's mightiest heroes have failed twice: first to stop him, and now to overthrow him. But the Fantastic Four know Doom better than anyone, which makes them ideally suited to take on Earth's new Emperor…except for the fact that he knows THEM just as well. As Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and Sue and Johnny Storm prepare to face down Doom at the United Nations, Doom pays a secret visit to speak to the only person on Earth who holds both his favor, his respect…and his love. But can Valeria Richards change her uncle's mind? And if she fails, what will stop Doom from visiting a shocking fate on the Fantastic Four that not even he can undo? And, as the Avengers reel from their losses, the course of the Marvel Universe will change-and Marvel's First Family won't be the same! RATED T+ In Shops: Mar 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99

