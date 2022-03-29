First Look Inside Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty #1

Captain America is relaunching from Marvel Comics with Captain America #0 in May and then splitting into two books, one with Steve Rogers and the other with Sam Wilson. And we have a first look inside Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty #1 below…

Collin Kelly told EW "Steve is a member of the Greatest Generation. That's so important, especially now, because he's seen so much of the 20th century and he's really able to weigh it.With our story, what we really wanted to start looking at was, how has America changed? What does it mean to be a patriot now? Because it means something very different, even in the last two or three years. We've seen a radical shift in our country and, especially for a lot of young people, a real fury and disappointment at what our country has started to do to itself. Cap can't turn his back on America, neither of the Caps can, because the idea is good. The core is good and worth fighting for, but both need to wrestle with what that means in the year of our Lord 2022… I think Steve has learned through the Coates run that there's a lot of inward-looking he has to do in terms of his legacy and himself. Maybe he's become too much Captain America and not enough Steve Rogers," Lanzing says. "In our book, he is going to be really looking at what it means to be Steve Rogers. We'll see what it means when he finds a threat that truly needs his version of Captain America, and what he has to step up to become that. What does Captain America mean to Steve beyond being the leader of the Avengers and answering to the government? Since he feels he's handed that off. So what is Steve building? What is he organizing? What do his friends need from him specifically? What does Bucky need from him?"

CAPTAIN AMERICA SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Collin Kelly (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

"The shield isn't what you think. It's not your symbol. It's theirs."

"The shield isn't what you think. It's not your symbol. It's theirs."

The shield is one of the most iconic images in the world. It stands for hope, justice and the protection of the innocent. It also holds a secret, undiscovered until now, that will change the way Steve Rogers views the 20th century…and how he chooses to fight in the 21st. Nothing is what it appears in this game-changing Captain America run by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Stormbreaker Carmen Carnero (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, CAPTAIN MARVEL, STAR).