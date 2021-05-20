First Look Inside Peach Momoko's Horizon Zero Dawn Poster Portfolio

We have a little look inside the upcoming Official Horizon Zero Dawn Peach Momoko Poster Portfolio. Either arranged before Peach Momoko went Marvel Comics exclusive, or carved out of her exclusive contract as this is not technically a comic book, but a collection of her comic book cover and sketch work for Titan Comics' Horizon Zero Dawn comic books.

Momoko is a Japanese illustrator who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014 and saw American publication with a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when they were EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine. Since then she has become the hottest cover art variant creator in the business, increasingly in demand, drawing over a dozen covers for American publishers every month of late.

Recently she went exclusive with Marvel Comics, drawing covers as well as interiors, with the series Demon Days. As a result, her non-Marvel comics cover illustrations have become fewer and fewer. The recent Red Room cover for Fantagraphics may be one of the last, as well as these Horizon Zero Dawn covers for Titan Comics.

And these may be the only way to see such designs outside of the House Of Ideas for some time to come. The volume will be published in September and will be part of Titan Comics solicitations, released tomorrow,