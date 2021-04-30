First Look: Moon Knight by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappucci

It is possible you may have first read on Bleeding Cool about a new Moon Knight series being launched by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio from Marvel Comics on the 7th of July. Well, it's now possible you may get a first peek here as well…

"I'm very excited to be working with Alessando Cappuccio on the continuing adventures of one of Marvel's biggest messes – Moon Knight!" MacKay said. "In the wake of his disastrous attempt to take over the world in the "Age of Khonshu," Marc Spector (et al) has retreated to what he knows – busting heads on the streets. But despite betraying his god to the Avengers, the Fist of Khonshu's obligations remain the same – to protect those traveling at night. Apostate priest of the moon god, the mysterious Mr. Knight has opened the doors of his Midnight Mission, where those in fear of the weird and strange may petition for the aid of the Moon Knight! But this doesn't sit well with everyone, and hidden threats circle Marc's new start from the shadows…"

"When Tom Brevoort contacted me to work on the new MOON KNIGHT series, I couldn't believe it," Cappucio said. "Debuting in Marvel Comics with one of my favorite characters is a dream come true! The story is a new beginning for Moon Knight, Jed did an excellent job as usual on the scripts and I'm delighted to be working with a professional of his caliber."

The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his people petitioning for protection from the weird and horrible. The Moon Knight stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his people. Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god. But while Khonshu languishes in a prison that Moon Knight put him in, Moon Knight must still observe his duty: protecting those who travel at night. Let it be known – Moon Knight will keep the faith. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $4.99