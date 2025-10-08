Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: dan mora, Energon Universe, robert kirkman, transformers

First Major Appearance In Today's Transformers #25

First Major Appearance in today's Transformers #25 by Robert Kirkman, Dan Mora, Jorge Corona and Mike Spicer, out today.

At San Diego Comic Con's Image & Skybound Energon Universe panel with Robert Kirkman, Joshua Williamson, Daniel Warren Johnson, and Sean Mackiewicz, Kirkman teased a major First Appearance in Transformers #25. Bleeding Cool made a number of guesses. And it looks like, with the publication today, that we got one right. Here is the solicitation for Transformers #25 by Robert Kirkman, Dan Mora, Jorge Corona and Mike Spicer, out today.

TRANSFORMERS #25

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Dan Mora, Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer (CA) David Nakayama

NEW ARC .ROBERT KIRKMAN AND DAN MORA START A NEW ERA WITH AN OVERSIZED ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! The Energon Universe will never be the same as the Autobots and Decepticons kick off the most surprising new chapter in their war on Earth. Optimus Prime and the remaining Autobots must join forces with unlikely allies in order to protect their adopted planet. But Prime's next challenge lies closer to home than he ever imagined. And what is the fate of the Decepticons? The creative dream team of Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and Dan Mora (Justice League Unlimited, Superman) kick off the new direction for TRANSFORMERS that will be More Than Meets The Eye! $4.99 10/8/2025

This is the big debut…

And this is what we said. One of the options at least.

Someone from MASK: While this isn't a Transformer, Kirkman technically didn't specify which franchise would be tied to the big first appearance. With franchise protagonist Matt Trakker already introduced, could big bad Miles Mayhem debut and set the stage for a MASK spinoff the way Duke debuted in issue #2 to set up G.I. Joe?

That will do, won't it? Miles Mayhem is the founder and leader of V.E.N.O.M. (Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem) in the world of M.A.S.K. and previously had helped Matt Trakker and his brother Andy in the development of M.A.S.K.'s technology until he killed Andy and stole half of the technology. M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) is a counter-terrorism unit set up to counter V.E.N.O.M. A 1985 cartoon and DC Comics spinoff, M.A.S.K. was based on the action figures of the same name produced by Kenner Products, and now owned alongside Transformers and G.I. Joe by Hasbro… and now joining the Energon Universe.

