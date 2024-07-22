Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: alex segura, Jakku, phil noto, star wars

First Marvel Star Wars Post-Return Of The Jedi Comic, Battle Of Jakku

A new Marvel maxi-comic book series, Star Wars: Battle of Jakku - Insurgency Rising, by Alex Segura , Leonard Kirk and Stefano Raffaele.

Article Summary New Marvel series "Star Wars: Battle of Jakku" begins post-Return of the Jedi.

Alex Segura teams with artists Kirk, Raffaele, and Morales on new storyline.

Series to introduce new villain and explore the final Galactic Civil War battle.

Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 will feature insights into future Star Wars media.

A new Marvel maxi-comic book series, Star Wars: Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising, is written by Alex Segura with pencils by Leonard Kirk, Stefano Raffaele, and Jethro Morales. Previously teased, it will follow the events of Star Wars issue #50 and Star Wars: Darth Vader issue #50 as the Marvel Star Wars series jumps forward in time after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi to witness the success of the Rebel Alliance. The final battle of the galactic civil war begins with the first issue out on the 2nd of October 2, 2024.

Alex Segura tells us "Battle of Jakku is a maxi-series written by me, with art by legends Leonard Kirk, Stefano Raffaele, and Jethro Morales, picking up on the events from Star Wars and Darth Vader #50 – jumping past the events of Return of the Jedi to showcase the final, epic battle of the Galactic Civil War. I cannot say a lot about this yet, but it's been an absolute thrill to explore this period of time in the Star Wars story and to elevate a fun new villain, especially when paired with such amazing artistic collaborators… This isn't my first Star Wars adventure, of course – I wrote a Poe Dameron novel, a Qui-Gon short, and a Rebellion one-shot – but it IS by far the biggest in scope, featuring all the key players from a very important period in time. Thankful to my editors, Mark Paniccia, Danny Khazem, and Mikey Basso for the opportunity, to the wonderful folks at LucasFilm (especially Michael Siglain!), and the many authors who've done stellar work in this space before I showed up. To say I've spent a lot of time reading Chuck Wendig's trilogy would be an understatement, not to mention the work of folks like Beth Revis and Alexander Freed, and longtime Star Wars writer (and friend!) Charles Soule. But I'll talk more about that as we get closer!"

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING #1

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Penciled by LEONARD KIRK & STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by PHIL NOTO

IN THE WAKE OF THE BATTLE OF ENDOR, CAN LUKE, LEIA AND THE NASCENT NEW REPUBLIC STAVE OFF AN UNEXPECTED — AND DEADLY — NEW THREAT?

A DEFIANT IMPERIAL takes center stage — and goes on the offensive against the NEW REPUBLIC! LEIA makes a startling discovery in the forests of ENDOR! Who are the mysterious and deadly ACOLYTES OF THE BEYOND?! What is the new villain's connection to DARTH VADER? All this as the post-Return of the Jedi storytelling BEGINS!

And people might want to keep an eye on the Star Wars: Stories from A Galaxy Far, Far Away panel at San Diego Comic-Con hosted by Patton Oswalt.

Star Wars: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away Thursday July 25, 2024 4:15pm – 5:15pm Ballroom 20

From The High Republic to the Age of Rebellion, join storytellers of all kinds in this epic celebration of creativity across the Star Wars Galaxy, with exciting reveals from upcoming books, comics, and games. Moderated by Patton Oswalt, this panel will bring together writers, artists, and actors from across the Star Wars Galaxy, including the voice cast behind the upcoming open-world scoundrel adventure Star Wars Outlaws: Humberly Gonzalez (Kay Vess), Jay Rincon (ND-5), and legendary Star Wars voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Nix, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch), as well as Star Wars Outlaws creative director Julian Gerighty. Attendees can also expect a sneak peek at what is next for upcoming Star Wars books and comics from Justina Ireland (Defy the Storm; Mission to Disaster), Tessa Gratton (Defy the Storm; Temptation of the Force), and Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic: Children of the Storm).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!