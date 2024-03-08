Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, kelly thompson, Scarlett

First Redhead Kelly Thompson Ever Loved, New GI Joe Comic, Scarlett

The first redhead Kelly Thompson ever loved, the new GI Joe comic Scarlett, with Marco Ferrari for Hasbro's Energon Universe.

Article Summary Kelly Thompson pens a new GI Joe mini-series, Scarlett #1 with Marco Ferrari.

Scarlett faces the Arashikage Clan in Japan in a thrilling black ops mission.

The Energon Universe expands, introducing new characters and powerful weapons.

Skybound and Image Comics team up for a fresh take on the classic GI Joe franchise.

Kelly Thompson and Marco Ferrari are joining Skybound, Image Comics, Robert Kirkman and Hasbro's Energon Universe in a new four-issue mini-series Scarlett #1, launching on the 5th of June, 2024.

"Shana "Scarlett" O'Hara is about to take on the most dangerous black ops mission of her career: infiltrating the mysterious rising power in Japan known as the Arashikage Clan. Her one lead is her former partner—Jinx—turned Arashikage enforcer. Now, Scarlett must use her operative skills to survive undercover… and discover a shocking weapon that could change the balance of power on Earth."

"I'm fortunate that, thanks to my job, I often get to dig into characters and worlds that I've loved for a long time," said Kelly Thompson. "But G.I. JOE's Scarlett is truly one of my first geek loves as a kid, and I am absolutely thrilled to have a hand in building her for this new, incredibly cool and rich universe at Skybound." "I'm very excited to join the Scarlett team and to use every tool in my toolbox to bring her to life in this new series," said Marco Ferrari. "I can't wait for everyone to dive into Scarlett's mission with us!"

On her Substack, Kelly Thompson writes "If you've been reading any of the very cool titles Skybound has been putting out — VOID RIVALS, DUKE, TRANSFORMERS — to launch this new Hasbro "Energon Universe" then you already know what a cool and interesting world they're building. It was deeply exciting to get to asked to also build something in that world. And while you all know I've got a fondness (uh? weakness?) for redheads — I confess that Scarlett is probably the FIRST redhead I ever loved. And not to dramatically overshare but Scarlett/Snake Eyes was probably my first real "ship"… before any of us even knew what that meant! Bizarre. And also just really really cool that I get to have this job, charting a path for this character I've loved since I was a child."

"Duke and Cobra Commander were two of the highest-selling G.I. JOE comics of all-time, and they're only the start of our new beginning for the amazing G.I. JOE franchise," said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP, Publisher, Skybound. "With G.I. Joe and Cobra now locked on an unavoidable collision course, Scarlett and Destro will introduce new characters and factions that will disrupt their most carefully laid plans. Kelly Thompson, Marco Ferrari, Dan Watters, and my favorite madman, Andrei Bressan are crafting action-packed, jaw-dropping comics that will forever change the Energon Universe."

