First Russian Superhero Comic Movie, Major Grom Hits Netflix Tomorrow

Bleeding Cool has covered the Russian comic book publisher Bubble, which really wants to create comic books like America does, including superhero comics. We saw them when they came to New York Comic-Con and when they launched a bunch of comic books available to the US in English. Indeed, all their comics are now available in English on their app on Android and iOS.

We also noted that they were pursuing a number of multi-media projects and were filming them as well. Now their first full movie based on a Bubble Comics title, Major Grom: The Plague Doctor, will come to Netflix tomorrow on the 7th of July – the same day as Marvel's Russia-based superhero movie The Black Widow comes to cinemas. And two days before it is available for a premium price on Disney+. This means before you pay to see American actors doing superheroes and villains with Russian accents, you can watch the real thing. Major Grom: The Plague is described as a social superhero movie about an honest cop versus the costumed vigilante. You can watch the trailer with English subtitles here,

Police Major Igor Grom is known throughout St. Petersburg for his penetrative character and irreconcilable attitude towards criminals of all stripes. But everything changes dramatically with the appearance of a person in the mask of the Plague Doctor. Having declared that his city is "sick with the plague of lawlessness", he takes up "treatment", killing people who, at one time, escaped punishment with the help of money and high status in society. Society is agitated. The police officers are powerless. For the first time, Igor faces difficulties in the investigation, the outcome of which may determine the fate of the whole city.

Or you can buy the David Mack cover to their NYCC release of Major Grom #1 comic book for $100 on eBay right here. Free international shipping from Russia, apparently. But it looks like the majority of cheaper-priced printed versions of the comics are in Italian from Italy…