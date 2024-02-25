Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comicspro, first second, investigators

First Second Expand InvestiGators Into An Entire Universe

First Second publish one of the best-selling graphic novel lines The InvestiGators by John Patrick Green and spinoff series Agents Of SUIT.

Article Summary First Second's InvestiGators by John Patrick Green spawns an expansive universe.

InvestiGators main series boasts 1.5 million print runs, with spinoffs thriving.

John Patrick Green, a seasoned artist, forges new ground with InvestiGators.

New lines like Science and History Comics, Asgardians series to be launched.

First Second publish one of the best-selling graphic novel lines The InvestiGators by John Patrick Green and the spinoff series Agents Of SUIT with Christopher Hastings and Pat Lewis. The main line has print runs for one-and-a-half million, while the spinoff has had around half a million, with Mango and Brash as a super-spy duo of sewer-loving agents who fight crime and solve mysteries undercover.Since 2020, they have published around two volumes a year. But expect that to increase significantly. At ComicsPro, publisher First Second announced an InvestiGators Universe of books, the GatorVerse, so expect a lot more to come from a number of creators.

2020: InvestiGators

2020: InvestiGators: Take the Plunge

2021: InvestiGators: Off the Hook

2021: InvestiGators: Ants in Our P.A.N.T.S.

2022: InvestiGators: Braver and Boulder

2022: InvestiGators: Heist and Seek

2023: Agents of S.U.I.T.

2024: InvestiGators: All Tide Up

2024: InvestiGators: Class Action

2024: Agents of S.U.I.T.: From Badger to Worse:

2025: Agents of S.U.I.T. Vol 3 (TBA)

John Patrick Green graduated from the School of Visual Arts in 1997, worked for Disney and Pixar comics including drawing Phineas and Ferb. He worked with Dave Roman, was publisher of Cryptic Press, published graphic novels with First Second with Hippopotamister in 2016, Kitten Construction Company and then InvestiGators broke out. Agents Of S.U.I.T. was the first spinoff into the rest of the InvestiGators, after discussion between him, Green's agent Jen Linnan and First Second's then-editorial director Calista Brill, around whom so much of comic books revolve these days. It looks like there has been a lot more discussion recently.

First Second also talked about a new Science and History Comics line as well as George O'Connor, creator of the 12-volume Olympians middle-grade graphic novels, starting a sequel series in March doing similar to Norse Mythology with the Asgardians, with Asgardians: Odin at at the end of March, and the second, Asgardians: Thor, for October. Stay tuned to our continuing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!