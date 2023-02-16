InvestiGators Spinoff Agents of S.U.I.T. Has A Half-Million Print Run Gwenpool Co-Creator Christopher Hastings scripts the half-a-million ordered InvestiGators spinoff graphic novel, Agents of S.U.I.T.

Agents Of S.U.I.T. is a spinoff of John Patrick Green's bestselling InvestiGators graphic novel series, to be published next week on the 21st of February. It also has a very healthy half-a-million print run lined up, to reflect the success of the regular series. Rather than Green handle the whole creative side, however, it will be written by Green and Christopher Hastings and drawn by Pat Lewis. The sequel, a second instalment, Agents of S.U.I.T.: From Badger to Worse, is scheduled for February 2024.

"InvestiGators fans, rejoice! Get ready to dive into the first volume of AGENTS OF S.U.I.T., featuring the weird and wacky co-workers of everyone's favorite sewer-sleuthing super-agents, Mango and Brash! At S.U.I.T. headquarters, Cilantro the Chameleon finally gets what she's been waiting for: a field assignment. Only…it's literally out in the middle of a field, and her orders are so vague, she can hardly tell what she's supposed to be investigating. But as she begins to uncover a sheep-led worker's rights revolt and an alien invasion conspiracy―not to mention a spooky haunting at the abandoned S.U.I.T. field outpost―Cilantro steps into her own V.E.S.T. as a valued member of the S.U.I.T. team. From InvestiGators mastermind John Patrick Green, the world of S.U.I.T. has never been more fun!"

The original middle-grade series, which had its sixth book, InvestiGators: Heist and Seek, published last September, has seen one-and-a-half million copies in printed in the last three years of publication but this is a step up.

John Patrick Green graduated from the School of Visual Arts in 1997, worked for Disney and Pixar comics including drawing Phineas and Ferb. He worked with Dave Roman, was publisher of Cryptic Press, published graphic novels with First Second with Hippopotamister in 2016, Kitten Construction Company and then InvestiGators broke out. Agents Of S.U.I.T. is the first spinoff into the rest of the InvestiGators, after discussion between him, Green's agent Jen Linnan and First Second editorial director Calista Brill, around whom so much of comic books revolve these days.

Christopher Hastings, who attended SVA some years after Green graduated, created the webcomic Adventures of Dr. McNinja and co-created the Unbelievable Gwenpool series at Marvel.