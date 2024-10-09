Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: amalgam, omnibus

The First Time Marvel & DC Amalgam Comics Were Pulped

Paul Levitz remembers the very first time that Marvel abd DC Amalgam comics were pulped back in 1996... is it cursed?

Earlier this week, I broke the news that the DC/Marvel Amalgam Omnibus had to be pulped after major printer issues. Though some copies have made it out in comp boxes. Very heavy comp boxes. But it turns out that this is not the first time they have had to pulp the DC/Marvel Amalgam comics that saw DC and Marvel Comics characters squished together to create new ones from Dark Claw to Super Soldier. Former DC Comics publisher Paul Levitz took to Facebook to bring back memories of the last time this happened.

He wrote, "Ah, the Amalgam curse. Read with sympathy about the printing error trashing a run of the Omnibus and postponing it. When the included issues were first published long ago, I vividly recall grabbing the early unbound/uncovered copies to look at as I left the office. By the time I got to Grand Central for the train home, I was horrified and searching for a pay phone (I said it was long ago). Our deal with Marvel required no house ads within for verisimilitude and, I suppose, not to help us capture each other's readers. And yet, the issues contained our ads. The entire run of the week's interiors had to be trashed and reprinted in time to make shipping on the same schedule as the companion Marvels. Ouch. Maybe this whole Amalgam thing doesn't sit well with the publishing gods?? My sympathies to the current team."

Might be worth checking just in case your Amalgam copies have ads in them… you never know what escaped. Levitz was in charge of a number of pulping decisions at DC Comics, but, until today, I hadn't heard this one. Previously I reported that the DC Marvel Amalgam Omnibus collection had been removed from Amazon searches, though you couls find it through Google, and the schedules have it now for the 31st of December, 2024, though "currently unavailable" to order.

