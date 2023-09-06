Posted in: Comics, Current News, Manga | Tagged: ebay, one piece

First Volume of One Piece Sells for $1300 on eBay

The original One Piece manga by Eiichiro Oda was originally serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump from July 1997.

The original One Piece manga by Eiichiro Oda was originally serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump from July 1997, and then collected in a series of volumes, before being translated into English. The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, where he explores the Grand Line in search of the mythical treasure known as the "One Piece" in order to become the next King of the Pirates. Adapted into a film and then an anime series, as well as fourteen animated movies and thirteen television specials, it has done rather well for itself.

With over half a billion copies of the collections sold, it is considered the best-selling manga series in history, and the best-selling comic series of all in terms of collections sold. It has the Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author and was the best-selling manga for eleven consecutive years from 2008 to 2018.

And now the Netflix live-action version has dropped, which has brought new attention to the collectability of some of those early issues.

Weekly Shonen Jump from 1997 Vol 34, with the first One Piece chapter sold for over $1300 on eBay last month, with the English language version of Shonen Jump #0, the first appearance of One Piece in English, going for $120.

The English language collections from Viz Media have also attracted attention, with the first four volumes selling for $420 for the set, and the first volume on its own for $200 with subsequent issues selling for hundreds each.

Given the success that One Piece has just gained on Netflix, might those prices go higher? Or is any increase in prominence on Netflix, a mere pittance compared to the popularity it has gained as a comic book and anime previously? Let's keep an eye out…

