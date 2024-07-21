Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: flash

Flash #11 Preview: Speed Force Shenanigans

Barry and friends dive into the Speed Force while Wally faces mind control in Flash #11. Plus, Linda meets the mysterious Resident! Check out the preview here.

Article Summary Flash #11 races into comic shops on July 24th, Barry into the Speed Force chaos.

Wally West is back but struggles with mind control, adding to the Flash family drama.

Linda's encounter with the mysterious Resident promises new twists and turns.

Flash #11, speeding into stores on July 24th.

As Barry, Max, Mr. Terrific, and Pilgrim head into the Speed Force to uncover what's really causing all the chaos around the world, Wally returns home but is under the same mind control that seized Barry. Meanwhile, Linda finally meets the Resident, the being Wally turned to while trapped in the Gallery!

FLASH #11

DC Comics

0524DC133

0524DC134 – Flash #11 Javier Rodriguez Cover – $4.99

0524DC135 – Flash #11 Matt Taylor Cover – $4.99

0524DC136 – Flash #11 Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez Cover – $4.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Ramon Perez (CA) Mike Deodato Jr.

As Barry, Max, Mr. Terrific, and Pilgrim head into the Speed Force to uncover what's really causing all the chaos around the world, Wally returns home but is under the same mind control that seized Barry. Meanwhile, Linda finally meets the Resident, the being Wally turned to while trapped in the Gallery!

In Shops: 7/24/2024

SRP: $3.99

