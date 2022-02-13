Flash #779 Preview: Kids to the Rescue

Wally West has to be bailed out of a superhero jam by his own children in this preview of The Flash #779, in stores Tuesday from DC. That's got to be rock bottom, right? How do you show up at the next justice league meeting and admit your pre-teen kids are better superheroes than you? And Animal Man's kid too?! How embarrassing! Check out the preview below.
FLASH #779
DC Comics
1221DC137
1221DC138 – FLASH #779 CVR B TODD NAUCK CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
1221DC139 – FLASH #779 CVR C ALEXIS FRANKLIN BLACK HISTORY MONTH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Brandon Peterson
Unexpected heroes arrive to help the Flash in his final confrontation with Eclipso. Can Wally West move fast enough to save the universe? Find out in part three of "the Eclipso War!"
In Shops: 2/15/2022
SRP: $3.99
