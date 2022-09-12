Flash Movie Prequel Reveals Where The Flash Gets His Suit (Spoilers)

Tomorrow actually sees the release of Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1, the prequel comic book to the upcoming Flash movie and the biggest sign that, yes actually, Warner Bros. is going ahead with the movie. The comic book was delayed repeatedly while it was up in the air, and a certain cover featuring the Flash closely resembling Ezra Miller naked, changing into their costume, and drawn by the director of the movie, Andy Muschietti, was hurriedly shelved after Bleeding Cool pointed it out. But tomorrow's comic book by Kenny Porter and Ricardo Lopez Ortiz does set up a number of aspects of the movie, including the relationship between Barry Allen, the Flash and…

… Batman, as portrayed by Ben Affleck, the kind of Batman who solves problems by being rich and buting banks. And in this case creating something iconic for the Flash.

Flash's costume ring in which he keeps a compressed version of his costume, and in this case one designed by Bruce Wayne and Alfred Pennyworth for the Flash to use. As his old one has fallen apart somewhat – hence the now unused cover.

The costume ring was first seen in Barry Allen's first appearance as the second Flash, later revealed to have been manufactured by both his parents' wedding rings. His successor, Wally West, would be able to create a suit from the Speed Force itself. But in the movie? Seems it's all about Batman.

Race through the streets of Central City in this lead-up to the hotly anticipated blockbuster The Flash! After Barry's adventure with the Justice League, he's determined to become a truly skilled and inspirational hero. As a new threat emerges in Central City going by the name of Girder, Barry turns to Batman for advice on training to master his powers. Can the Dark Knight help show the Scarlet Speedster a way to defeat this metallic menace, or will the Flash be crushed by Girder's strength?

