DC Comics Pulls Listing For Andy Muschietti's Ezra Miller Flash Cover

Andy Muschietti is the film director who made his name with the 2013 film Mama, before being picked to direct It and It: Chapter Two. He went on to direct the upcoming but-troubled movie The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, and he also is set to direct a live-action adaptation of Attack on Titan, and The Howling for Netflix.

DC Comics was to publish a comic book prequel to the Flash movie earlier in the year, Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, featuring a Flash modelled to look like Ezra Miller. As the Flash movie was rescheduled, so the comic book was moved to September, the month before the Flash movie is currently scheduled to be released. Today, in the September 2022 DC Comics solicitations, we got the newly rescheduled listing for the comic book, as well as the following cover to the first issue, actually drawn by Flash director Andy Muschietti himself.

As well as a sketch version of the cover, showcasing Andy Muschietti's original pencils for the main cover,

There are three big things to realise. One, as well as being a movie director, Andy Muschietti is a damn fine superhero comic book artist and if the movie gig doesn't work out, any number of comic book publishers would be keen to snap him up. Secondly, for all sorts of reasons, having a Flash comic based on Ezra Miller right now may be an issue for some, but having Ezra buck naked, struggling to get into their costume, might be considered to be even more of an issue right now. Thirdly, especially coming from Muschietti, this is as close to an official look at how Ben Affleck as Batman will appear in the Flash movie, in full costume, as you'll get right now.

Anyway, the comic listing appeared in everyone's DC Comics September 2022 solicitation articles earlier today. However, the listing has now been pulled from some, including Comics Beat without editorial note, and from Newsarama without editorial note. Bleeding Cool, of course, was not even asked. CBR still has the listing up, as well as an article about the comic book being rescheduled for September. but has removed the offending cover, for now. Will that last the night? And what about the Lunar Distribution exclusive distribution listing for the comic book, will they also be edited? Here is the listing as it currently stands. Let's see where we are in the morning. Bleeding Cool has reached out to DC Comics representatives without response.

FLASH THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #1 (OF 3) CVR C INC 1:25 ANDY MUSCHIETTI PENCIL CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Kenny Porter (A) Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Andy Muschietti

Race through the streets of Central City in this lead-up to the hotly anticipated blockbuster The Flash! After Barry's adventure with the Justice League, he's determined to become a truly skilled and inspirational hero. As a new threat emerges in Central City going by the name of Girder, Barry turns to Batman for advice on training to master his powers. Can the Dark Knight help show the Scarlet Speedster a way to defeat this metallic menace, or will the Flash be crushed by Girder's strength?

Retail: $6.99 Initial Due Date: 7/28/2022 FOC Date: 8/21/2022In-Store Date: 9/13/2022