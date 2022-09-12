Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1 Preview: The Flash Must Die

The Flash must die in this preview of Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1, a prequel to the inexplicably still happening Flash movie. Check out the preview below.

FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #1

DC Comics

0722DC068

0722DC069 – Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1 Juan Ferreyra Cover – $6.99

(W) Kenny Porter (A) Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Max Fiumara

Race through the streets of Central City in this lead-up to the hotly anticipated blockbuster The Flash! After Barry's adventure with the Justice League, he's determined to become a truly skilled and inspirational hero. As a new threat emerges in Central City going by the name of Girder, Barry turns to Batman for advice on training to master his powers. Can the Dark Knight help show the Scarlet Speedster a way to defeat this metallic menace, or will the Flash be crushed by Girder's strength?

In Shops: 9/13/2022

SRP: $5.99

