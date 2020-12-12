Flash/Zagor USA/Italy Crossover #0 Published – Here's A Preview

Two years ago, Bleeding Cool broke the news about the big DC Comics/Sergio Bertorelli Editore crossover, Zagor/Flash. Planned for 2019, it looks like it will now have a 2021 release date. But a #0 issue is out now, and we have first look inside the pages of this USA/Italy crossover.

Who is Zagor? Well, Zagor is a comic book character created for Italian audiences by Sergio Bonelli and Galliano Ferri in 1961. Real name Patrick Wilding, living in the forests of Pennsylvania during the first half of the 19th century, Zagor is short for Za-Gor Te-Nay, "The Spirit with the Hatchet".

A master acrobat, Zagor fights to maintain peace over all his territory, protect native American tribes and hunt down criminals. As a boy, he saw his parents die at the hands of Abenaki Native Americans and swore revenge. But he later learned that his father had himself slaughtered many native Americans, and he gained a more nuanced approach, becoming an avenger for justice, a hatchet-wielding acrobat, Zagor.

Stories ranged from westerns to supernatural horror, to science fiction. The comic remains popular in Italy today, but also especially popular in Serbia, Croatia and in Turkey – which made unofficial Zagor movies in Turkish.

The comic is now published in Italian, in Italy. English translations will follow. Zagor/Flash #0: The Dark And The Lightning sees the first meeting of this two, from writers Mauro Uzzeo and Giovanni Masi, drawn by Davide Gianfelice, colour by Luca Saponti, cover by Carmine Di Giandomenico.

Blinded by the desire for revenge against Salomon Kinsky , the preacher who had incited the Indians against his defenseless family, Patrick will discover to his horror that his father was partly responsible for the slaughter of a meek Native American tribe and that their revenge was not only a senseless act of violence. Thus learning that good or evil are never absolute, Patrick decides to take the side of the defenseless. His signature battle cry "AAAAYAAK!" it haunts anyone who tries to undermine the peace of Darkwood Forest.

An adventure without borders, like the Darkwood forest, a crossroads of narrative genres, which Zagor travels from vine to vine, and without limits of space and time, as in the crazy races of Flash through the ages and dimensions. As passionate readers even more than authors, we invite you to dive into this first taste of the story to come, hoping that it will excite you and have fun at least as much as it has excited and amused us in making it.

Okay, something may have gotten a little lost in the Google Translate, but you get the picture… and what pretty pictures they are as well.