Flashpoint Batman: Knight of Vengeance #1 Preview: Flashback

What's old is new again! Re-experience the birth of DC's Nu52 in this preview of Flashpoint Batman: Knight of Vengeance #1. It's like Dan Didio never even left! Miss you, Dan! Check out the preview below.

FLASHPOINT BATMAN: KNIGHT OF VENGEANCE #1

DC Comics

0222DC149

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Dave Johnson

Wayne Casinos towers over Gotham City, but even the bright lights can't keep the dark shadows from enveloping the city. When the Joker kidnaps the children of the city's District Attorney, the Batman takes the case. But the man under the mask may not be the Dark Knight we know! Flashpoint: Batman Knight of Vengeance is an all-in-one reprint of the 2011 three-issue series in periodical format, and is timed with the release of Flashpoint Beyond#0, telling Flashpoint Batman's origin story.

In Shops: 4/5/2022

SRP: $6.99

