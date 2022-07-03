Flashpoint Beyond #3 Preview: Batman v Superman

Superman destroys the city of Metropolis in this preview of Flashpoint Beyond #3… will Batman have enough prep time to stop him when he returns? Check out the preview below.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #3

DC Comics

0322DC029

0322DC030 – Flashpoint Beyond #3 Cover – $4.99

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The DC event of 2022 continues! Thomas Wayne's investigation into the Clockwork Killer goes sideways when he is confronted by a deadly alien invader the world knows as…Project: Superman? But what's happened to the Kryptonian and Krypton in the World of Flashpoint? Will Thomas Wayne do what he has to in order to stop Superman—or has he changed? And what are those strange earthquakes now erupting across reality?

In Shops: 7/5/2022

SRP: $3.99

