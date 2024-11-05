Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, McGill & Lee

Florenza Lee & Bridget McGill Write Themselves Into A Graphic Novel

New math-centric graphic novel series for middle graders McGill & Lee, is written by Florenza Lee and Bridget McGill and drawn by Abigail Fox

Article Summary New math-centric graphic novel series for middle graders by Florenza Lee, Bridget McGill, and Abigail Fox.

First book, "Invasion of the Mutant Plications," features intergalactic invaders posing as tricky math problems.

World rights to first two books secured by Paw Prints Publishing, release planned for October 2025.

Authors Lee and McGill are the main characters, with a creative spark ignited by Bridget McGill's project.

We are getting a new math-centric graphic novel series for middle graders McGill & Lee, written and drawn by Justin Saves the Universe team by author and publisher Florenza Lee and artist Abigail Fox with author and math and science teacher Bridget McGill. And making Florenza Lee and Bridget McGill the main characters, minus a few years… The first book, Invasion of the Mutant Plications, follows "an unlikely yet dynamic duo—math whiz McGill and imaginative Lee—as they face an unexpected challenge: intergalactic invaders posing as tricky math problems."

Bobbie Bensur at Paw Prints Publishing has bought world rights to the first two books in the series, and publication is set for October 2025. Their agent, Jesse Byrd at Moonbeam Literary & Media negotiated the sale.

Florenza Lee says, "A few ago, my agent extraordinaire, Jesse Byrd Jr.. partnered me with the truly talented Abigail Watson for a graphic novel project (Justin Saves the Universe). I'd never even considered writing a graphic novel – I barely knew how to correctly read them … highest bubble first, then left to right; bubbles first, boxes next. Yikes! Too much to know! I was terrified. But he became my biggest cheerleader. Finally, I said, "What the heck! I like being terrified!" Surprise surprise! Turns out, I'm actually pretty good at it. So, when Bridgett McGill contacted me to edit a project she developed (a picture book concept), I had a vision that sparked a thought for an entirely different book, another graphic novel. I immediately called Abi and told her about it and she was all in! Since Bridgett was there for the spark, I invited her along for the ride. But, it was actually Abi who nudged me to pitch it. That turned the spark into an inferno!" Abi Watson graduated from Leeds Arts University in 2017 with BA (Hons) in Illustration.

