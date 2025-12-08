Posted in: Comics | Tagged: coliseum of comics, florida, Generation X Comics, texas

Florida's Coliseum Of Comics Buys Generation X Comics & Games In Texas

Florida's Coliseum Of Comics Buys Generation X Comics & Games In Texas

Article Summary Coliseum Of Comics acquires Generation X Comics & Games, expanding into Texas from its Florida base.

This marks Coliseum Of Comics' first location outside Florida, entering the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Industry veteran Chris Powell will oversee the new Texas store, ensuring a smooth transition.

The Generation X store will see expanded inventory, more events, and Coliseum’s loyalty program added.

The Orlando-based comic book store chain Coliseum of Comics has bought Generation X Comics & Games in Bedford, Texas, part of the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, and added the comic book store to its chain. This purchase marks Coliseum of Comics' first expansion outside Florida and into the rest of the United States Of America. "Generation X Comics & Games has deep roots in the DFW area, and we're honored to carry that legacy forward," said Phil Boyle, founder of Coliseum of Comics. "Texas has an incredibly passionate fan community. We're excited to serve long-time Generation X customers while bringing our expanded product selection, community-driven programs, and customer-first standards to the region."

"I've long admired Generation X for its dedication to fans and community. Joining Coliseum of Comics gives us the opportunity to build on that legacy while introducing new experiences and products that fans in the DFW area have been asking for," Chris Powell, industry veteran and former executive at Lone Star Comics and Diamond Comic Distributors, who will oversee operations of the new location, added.

"After decades serving the Dallas-Fort Worth community, I'm confident that Coliseum of Comics will continue the spirit of Generation X while taking it to the next level," said Wayne McNeil, owner of Generation X Comics & Games. "I know our customers are in great hands with Chris and the Coliseum team."

They state that operations at the Generation X location will continue uninterrupted under the Coliseum of Comics banner and that the store will see enhanced inventory, expanded events, and strengthened community engagement as part of the transition. Customers will retain all existing subscriptions, and new product lines, including a broader selection of comics, games, collectables, and pop-culture merchandise, will be introduced over time. This move also brings Coliseum of Comics' loyalty program and in-store events to the DFW area.

Founded in 1983, Coliseum of Comics just celebrated its 42nd year in operation and currently has ten stores in Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Tampa, Gainesville, Clermont, and Jacksonville. This will make its eleventh,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!