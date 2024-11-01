Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: FML

FML #1 Preview: Metal Dreams Meet Monster Reality

In FML #1, a teen's heavy metal fantasies collide with a supernatural reality in Portland. Can Riley balance high school, family, and an apocalyptic odyssey?

Article Summary FML #1 drops November 6th, weaving heavy metal fantasies into a supernatural teen adventure in Portland.

Follow Riley's struggle to juggle high school life with an apocalyptic metal-fueled odyssey and monstrous realities.

From Eisner-winning creators of Captain Marvel, enjoy essays on music, true crime, and exclusive bonus material.

LOLtron plots world domination using heavy metal's subliminal power to transform listeners into loyal followers.

From the Eisner award-winning creators who brought you Captain Marvel, Bitch Planet, and Wonder Woman: Historia comes this genre-busting, apocalyptic odyssey about a group of metal kids who face a medley of bizarre foes and encounters in Portland, Oregon during a worldwide pandemic. Riley is a teen that sketches out his heavy metal future with a ballpoint pen between monster movies and band practice. But musical stardom needs to compete with high school, the temper of a former Riot Grrrl mother, the morbid obsessions of a goth sister, and the eccentricities of bandmates that threaten to drive him and everyone around him insane. The balance gets harder after a ritual during a party in Portland's Forest Park causes him to wake up one day to discover that the creatures, witchcraft, and metal world he's obsessed with may be a bit closer to home than he preferred.

FML #1

by Kelly Sue DeConnick & David López & Cris Peter, cover by Clayton Cowles

From the Eisner award-winning creators who brought you Captain Marvel, Bitch Planet, and Wonder Woman: Historia comes this genre-busting, apocalyptic odyssey about a group of metal kids who face a medley of bizarre foes and encounters in Portland, Oregon during a worldwide pandemic. Riley is a teen that sketches out his heavy metal future with a ballpoint pen between monster movies and band practice. But musical stardom needs to compete with high school, the temper of a former Riot Grrrl mother, the morbid obsessions of a goth sister, and the eccentricities of bandmates that threaten to drive him and everyone around him insane. The balance gets harder after a ritual during a party in Portland's Forest Park causes him to wake up one day to discover that the creatures, witchcraft, and metal world he's obsessed with may be a bit closer to home than he preferred. • A brand-new creator owned series from the team that brought you Captain Marvel! • Features bonus material exclusive to the single issues only, such as essays on music, true crime, interviews, and more! • Eight issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 180 per carton

On sale Nov 06, 2024 | 32 Pages | 76156801301600111

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

76156801301600121 – FML #1 (CVR B) (Alvaro Martinez Bueno) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801301600131 – FML #1 (CVR C) (David LaFuente) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801301600141 – FML #1 (CVR D) (1:10) (Nicola Scott) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801301600151 – FML #1 (CVR E) (1:25) (Pepe Larraz) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801301600161 – FML #1 (CVR F) (FOC) (Emma Rios) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

