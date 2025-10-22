Posted in: Comics | Tagged: football manager, Football Manager 26, Sports Interactive

Football Manager 26 Hypes Up NWSL Addition To Game

Football Manager 26 has confirmed a new partnership that will bring the teams and players of the NWSL into the latest entry

Article Summary Football Manager 26 officially adds NWSL teams and players in a major new partnership.

Women's Football will debut in FM26 with NWSL clubs as headline licensing partners.

Key figures from Sports Interactive and NWSL express excitement for a landmark collaboration.

OneTeam Partners helped secure the deal, aiming to spotlight NWSL athletes in FM26.

SEGA and Sports Interactive confirmed a new partnership for Football Manager 26, as the stars and teams of the NWSL will be added to the game. They didn't release any footage or screenshots of anything from the game; this was more of a hype announcement to let you know what would be included. We have several quotes from the press release today for you to check out here as we wait to actually see more from this inclusion.

Football Manager 26 x NWSL

Miles Jacobson, Studio Director at Sports Interactive, said: "We are delighted to have the NWSL and NWSLPA onboard as headline licensing partners for the debut of Women's Football in FM26. Throughout our multi-year project to introduce Women's Football, we've maintained that we want to do it properly. This meant having the biggest world licences on board and the NWSL alongside the athletes who bring it to life is undoubtedly one of them. I can't wait to see the stories our fans write as they get to test their skills in the NWSL for the first time."

Katie Eaton, Vice President of Consumer Products at National Women's Soccer League, added: "Partnering with Football Manager 26 is an exciting moment for the NWSL and our fans. Bringing our clubs and players into FM is the latest innovative way that our league is meeting soccer fans where they are and bringing the NWSL to new audiences."

Meghann Burke, NWSLPA Executive Director, said: "For our players, being part of FM 26 is a major recognition of their impact on the sport and its future. We're thrilled to work with Sports Interactive to see the women of the NWSL represented in a game with such global reach and appeal."

OneTeam Partners, the NWSLPA's exclusive group licensing partner, helped facilitate the deal. "At its core, this partnership is about making sure the player are seen, valued and experienced as the stars of the game," said Ashwin Desai, Senior VP, Games & Experiences, OneTeam Partners. "We're proud to work with our partners at the PA and Sports Interactive to help make this possible."

