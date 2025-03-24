Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged:

Four New Series Launch in Mad Cave Studios' Full June 2025 Solicits

Four series launch in Mad Cave's June 2025 solicits including Endless Nights, Blue Palo Verde, Don't Forget Your Briefcase & Bytchcraft

ENDLESS NIGHT #1 (OF 4)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025

GRITTY NOIR MYSTERY. HIGH-ADRENALINE ACTION. SUPERNATURAL HORROR.

When Axel Black, an obsessive tech billionaire and head of the sinister Order of Nine, sends his operatives to Exit City in search of a dangerous mystical artifact, only a team of unlikely allies from different corners of the underworld can prevent an apocalyptic catastrophe: VELVETEEN, the elite rogue assassin hellbent on revenge; McCORMICK & MILLER, two detectives keeping peace in a lawless city; and OWEN BLACKWOOD, a monster hunter duty-bound to stop evil. But tensions are mounting, and time is running out! ENDLESS NIGHT is Mad Cave's miniseries event of Summer 2025, a genre-smashing collision of archetypal heroes by celebrated writer MARK LONDON (Battlecats, Hunt.Kill.Repeat.) and acclaimed artist TOM DERENICK (Justice League), set in the universe of dark conspiracies, hard-boiled mystery, and unnatural menace known as UNDERWORLD!

AUTHOR: MARK LONDON

ARTIST: TOM DERENICK

COLORIST: JUANCHO VELEZ

LETTERER: SIMON BOWL AND

COVER A: CHRIS WESTON

COVER B: DECLAN SHALVEY

BLUE PALO VERDE #1 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 11, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 19, 2025

THERE'S A BAD SEED TAKING ROOT IN EDEN.

On her first day out of jail, Kristine Woods discovers that her father has disappeared into a mysterious isolated town hidden in the New Mexico desert. Now it's up to her to find him and rescue him from a bizarre and unnatural threat. An atmospheric folk-horror story of dread and redemption set in the American Southwest, starting in June 2025!

AUTHOR: RAY FAWKES

ARTIST: RIM ANTI

COLORIST: RIFAN KARTAKUSUMAH

LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC

COVER A: RIMANTI

COVER B: MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

BYTCHCRAFT #1 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 18, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2025

GOD SAVE THE WYTCH!

Set against the backdrop of modern-day New York City during a seemingly permanent supernatural eclipse, Bytchcraft follows a queer coven bound by magick and blood, each bringing their own flair to the craft: a pretentious oracle who speaks with gods, an emo necromancer with a forked tongue, and a nature witch with the soul of a fairy tale princess. Under the guidance of their enigmatic guardian MTHR, the coven discovers they're at the center of an ancient prophecy, and all wytchkind hangs in the balance!

AUTHOR: AARON REESE

ARTIST: LEM A CARRIL

COLORIST: BEX GLENDINING

LETTERER: MORGAN MARTINEZ

COVER A: A.L. KAPLAN

COVER B: LUCIANO VECCHIO

DON'T FORGET YOUR BRIEFCASE #1 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025

FOC DATE: JUNE 2, 2025

A NUCLEAR FARCE ABOUT ATOMIC WARFARE!

Everywhere the President goes, there is a military liaison who follows, carrying a briefcase with the codes to launch a nuclear strike––and it's just been lost. This is the story about what happens when a ten-year-old boy finds a nuclear football and accidentally brings the world to the brink of annihilation.

AUTHOR: ELIOT RAHAL

ARTIST: PHILLIP SEVY

COVER A: PHILLIP SEVY

COVER B: MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

NOSTALGIA (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

PAGES: 160 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $17.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 18, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2025

FAME IS FLEETING. REGRET CAN LAST FOREVER.

A reclusive rock star receives a mysterious package that forces him to face both his past and a resistance movement that represents all of the ideals he had once stood for. A wild exploration of stardom and its price from Babydaddy of the Scissor Sisters in his comics writing debut!

AUTHORS: SCOTT HOFFMAN

ARTIST: DANIJEL ZEZELJ

FLASH GORDON #10 (ONGOING)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 18, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2025

The spacefaring and action-packed adventures continue! A long-awaited reunion turns into a deadly trap as someone from Flash's past reveals their true intent! Can ANYONE be trusted?

AUTHOR: JEREMY ADAMS

ARTIST: WILL CONRAD

COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

COVER A: WILL CONRAD

COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER B: MARIKA CRESTA

COLORIST: ARTHUR HESLI

DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH #8 (OF 8)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025

FOC DATE: JUNE 2, 2025

While Flash and Rick launch a daring assault on Ice Station Earth to rescue Dale and stop Kro-Tan, the team rallies an army of living wooden soldiers to defend the Seven Nations from an unstoppable Ice Soldier invasion — all for the fate of humanity.

AUTHOR: DAN DIDIO

ARTIST: JIM CALAFIORE

COLORIST: JUANCHO VELEZ

LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL

COVER A: JIM CALAFIORE

COVER B: DJORDJE DJOKOVIC

FLASH GORDON CLASSIC COLLECTION VOL. 4 HARDCOVER

PAGES: 224 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $49.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025

FOC DATE: JUNE 5, 2025

LUNAR CODE: 0125MA536

Flash Gordon returns for another thrilling space-bound adventure as the original guardian of the galaxy, battling to save us all from a host of sinister super-villains determined to dominate, destroy, and wreak havoc—including the fierce and seductive Storm Queen of Valkir! Flash Gordon: Classic Collection Volume 4 reprints the Flash Gordon Sunday strip from 1944-1948.

AUTHOR: DON MOORE

ARTIST: AUSTIN BRIGGS

POP KILL #4 (OF 4)

PAGES: 36 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $6.99 (A/B) MATURE / $9.99 (C)

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025

Pop, Fizz, Bang! The conclusion of a pulse-pounding cocktail of sabotage, seduction, and soda-fueled frenzy! The Cola Wars are reaching a bubbling-over point, and nothing is off-limits. Feuding billionaire brothers, once conjoined twins, now wage all-out war through subterfuge, espionage, and hired guns. As both corporations close in, Dina and Jon must decide whether to surrender to their bosses, their hearts—or a plan so explosive it could bubble over into chaos.

AUTHORS: JIMMY PALMIOTTI & DAVE JOHNSON

ARTIST: JUAN SANTACRUZ

COLORIST: BRIAN REBER

LETTERER: SEAN KONOT

COVER A: DAVE JOHNSON

COVER B: ANDREW ROBINSON

COVER C (EXPLICIT VARIANT): J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

BLADE FORGER #4 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025

FOC DATE: JUNE 2, 2025

The Fourth Ring match is here. Crimson Mask, bloodthirsty and unstoppable, faces Hogan, the invincible hero blessed by the gods. The winner of this epic clash will fight in the Fifth and final Ring for the imperial throne. Meanwhile, Sakima trains against the clock in the depths of Gara-Gara. She must learn to unlock the Forge of Doom before the imminent battle. The future of the empire—and her very life—depends on it.

AUTHORS: INAKI MIRANDA & ROY MIRANDA

ARTIST: INAKI MIRANDA

COLORIST: EVA DE LA CRUZ

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

BURIED LONG, LONG AGO #2 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025

With Belle's husband dead and buried, a farmhand cons his way into her good graces, and she is all too eager to welcome her next victim in…as long as he has cash at hand. Haddy and Ryelyn seek out the horrific creature seen in the hog pit while Jesse begins to fall for a young farm assistant.

AUTHOR: ANTHONY CLEVELAND

ARTIST: ALEX CORMACK

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

CRUSH DEPTH #4 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025

FOC DATE: JUNE 2, 2025

Brothers separated by ideology. Best friends separated by evolution…Liana and Kate come face-to-face in the crippled Absolution's darkened corridors. Strange scenes unfold within the Absolution as the crew succumbs even further to their otherworldly transformations plunging the sub into chaos as the ever-looming threat of a nuclear meltdown continues to rise–Breathe Deep!

AUTHORS: TIM DANIEL & DAVID "DB" ANDRY

ARTIST: ALEX SANCHEZ

COLORIST: KURT MICHAEL RUSSELL

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

DARK PYRAMID #4 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025

FOC DATE: JUNE 2, 2025

The parade of monsters is never-ending! Becca and Shailene are going to have to be clever to escape a herd of Piledrivers–and the somehow even more monstrous General Cho and the U.S. Army. The mystery of the Dark Pyramid continues!

AUTHOR: PAUL TOBIN

ARTIST: PJ HOLDEN

COLORIST: SARA COLELLA

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

FAR DOWN BELOW #3 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 11, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 19, 2025

On the run from a wild, subterranean species, Brian, Jeff, and Franklin push further beneath the earth to discover unseen wonders and the horrors that guard them.

AUTHOR: CHRIS CONDON

ARTIST: GEGÊ SCHALL

LETTERER: NATHAN KEMPF

COVER ARTIST: JACOB PHILLIPS

GALAXY OF MADNESS #10 (OF 10)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025

Vigil is finally confronting the man she once saw as her father. Will this bring her the catharsis that she has been hunting for?! Will she survive this mind-bending showdown?! Find out in the jaw-dropping final issue of GALAXY OF MADNESS!

AUTHOR: MAGDALENE VISAGGIO

ARTIST: VICTOR SANTOS

LETTERER: MORGAN MARTINEZ

COVER ARTIST: MICHAEL AVON OEMING

COVER COLORIST: TAKI SOMA

THE PALE KNIGHT #2 (OF 6)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 MATURE

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025

FOC DATE: JUNE 2, 2025

Sir Hugh de Grey, aka The Pale Knight, has made a pact with death. The life of his son in exchange for Gilbert the Pure. But his quest to find Gilbert leads Sir Hugh through an England that's descended into a phantasmagorical Dance of Death. Meanwhile, fake magician Aaron of Albi begins a dangerous love affair. Flagellants, spectral line dances, lovers, and buboes. All this and more in The Pale Knight part two.

AUTHOR: PETER MILLIGAN

ARTIST: VAL RODRIGUES

COLORIST: CRISTIANE PETER

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

COVER ARTIST: NICK MARINKOVICH

PAST TIME #3 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 18, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2025

The Sons of Enoch aren't your average team. They sport long hair, longer beards and put on a big spectacle whenever they come to town. But are these super-religious, circus-like performers here to entertain the crowd, or hunt the monsters in their midst?

AUTHOR: JOE HARRIS

ARTIST: RUSSELL OLSON

LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL

COVER ARTIST: MARK CHIARELLO

THE SLASHER'S APPRENTICE #2 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 18, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2025

When Riley doesn't give them much of a choice, the Hopton Valley Killer springs into murderous action, putting Riley to the test as she must dive knife-first into assisting with taking out an entire frat party. As HVK seems set to prove why they're one of the greats, Riley seeks to prove she's worthy to follow in their footsteps.

AUTHOR: JUSTIN RICHARDS

ARTIST: VAL HALVORSON

COLORIST: REBECCA NALTY

LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

VANISHING POINT #2 (OF 6)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025

In "The Tomorrow Family", witness a dark re-imagining of the cartoon family of tomorrow living among in the clouds and the future that might have been. The brainchild of Mark Russell, Vanishing Point is an anthology series of short stories that are part science fiction and part existential horror, with an exceptional roster of artists tackling each tale. These are stories with a twist in which the twist is not the point of the story, but a beginning point from which to ask what it means to be alive.

AUTHOR: MARK RUSSELL

ARTIST: RYAN ALEXANDER-TANNER

LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL

COVER ARTIST: ROBERT HACK



MISSING ON THE MOON (TRADE PAPERBACK)

PAGES: 144 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $17.99 MATURE

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 11, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 19, 2025

The year is 1997, and crime on the Moon runs rampant…and in the Lunar colony of Buzztown, a billionaire's daughter has just gone missing. Washed-up private investigator Daniel Schwinn is tasked with finding the missing child, but in the process discovers a dark conspiracy stemming back decades… Schwinn will have to navigate a world of undead drug addicts, mechanized robocops, and blue-skinned Soviets known as Darksiders to discover the truth. In doing so, he'll have to confront his own allegiances, and try to atone for past mistakes since resurfaced.

AUTHOR: CORY CRATER

ARTIST: DAMIAN COUCEIRO

COLORIST: PATRICIO DELPECHE

LETTERER: HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU

THE HEXILES (TRADE PAPERBACK)

PAGES: 96 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $17.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 18, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2025

Six strangers, all broken and burdened, find themselves at the funeral for the father they never knew. Their father sold their souls to Hell on the days they were born. They are now destined to serve demonic masters in spreading chaos and misery. Jamison Kreel is dead. Six of his children from six mothers are attending the funeral of a father they never met. Each of the children possesses a different infernal power. These powers, though, come at a terrible price…a price Jamison Kreel has placed upon the heads of his offspring. And the demonic debtors have come to collect.

AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST: JOE BOCARDO

COLORIST: MANOLI MARTINEZ

LETTERER: EL TORRES

SYNAP (TRADE PAPERBACK)

PAGES: 120 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $17.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025

FOC DATE: JUNE 2, 2025

In the year 2030, a family-run private defense company, Synap, secretly puts together the pieces of a mysterious giant robot while training psychically gifted individuals to one day control it. However, with the startling increase in UFO sightings, the family finds their time is running out to assemble the ancient machine.

AUTHOR: CHRIS MOSES

ARTIST: ANDREA GIANNINI

COLORIST: JAMES OFFREDI

LETTERER: REED HINCKLEY-BARNES

COVER ARTIST: IVAN TAO

THE LAST SESSION VOL. 1: ROLL FOR INITIATIVE — ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL

PAGES: 144 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $14.99 YOUNG ADULT

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025

Jay, Lana, Drew, Walter, and Shen began playing Dice & Deathtraps in high school. Now dealing with college and all the twists and turns of their lives, their weekly game has been a wonderful constant. But, as college graduation looms and it feels like their lives are all moving down very different paths, Lana's thrilled to finally finally complete the party's unfinished original campaign. But when Jay's partner Cassandra joins the game, Lana refuses to let her inexperience ruin the best part of her week! But in the end, that may be Lana and the party's undoing… For fans of Critical Role and Dungeons & Dragons, a reprinted young adult graphic novel about the struggles of a group of friends playing tabletop roleplaying games when one member brings their girlfriend to the very last session.

AUTHOR: JASMINE WALLS

ARTIST: DOZERDRAWS

LETTERER: MICAH MYERS

KING ARTHUR & THE KNIGHTS OF JUSTICE VOL. 2: MORGANA'S REVENGE — ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL

PAGES: 136 FULL COLOR

PRICE: $14.99 YOUNG ADULT

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 18, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2025

Arthur King and his friends thought they had put the mythical land of Camelot and the evil Morgana who wished to control it behind them. Unfortunately for our heroes, Morgana has followed them to the present day and has one of them under her spell! Meanwhile, in the past, Morgana's horde of monsters are on the loose with their eyes set on Camelot. Can Merlin, Guinevere, and the Lady of the Table help protect Camelot from being invaded and give Arthur and the Knights the power to stop Morgana from taking over the world, or will she truly have her revenge?

AUTHOR: JOE CORALLO

ARTIST: MANDY CHAN

COLORIST: LINDEN CAHILL

LETTERER: CHAS! PANGBURN

COLORIST: GAIA CARDINALI

INFINI-T FORCE VOL. 1 (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

FEATURING KEN THE EAGLE, PERFECT FOR GATCHAMAN READERS!

PAGES: 256 B&W

PRICE: $10.99

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025

It all began when high school student Emi Kaido received a mysterious, wish-granting pencil. With her life on the line, Emi uses the pencil to call upon heroes for protection! Gatchaman! Tekkaman! Casshan! Polimar! These defenders of justice cross space and time to help Emi weave the greatest tale of all time!

AUTHOR: UKYO KODACHI

ARTIST: TATSUMA EJIRI

Mad Cave Studios is thrilled to present Nakama Press, your gateway to global storytelling! Nakama Press brings the vibrant worlds of manga, manhwa, manfra, and manhua to readers everywhere, celebrating timeless traditions while embracing bold innovation. With a mission to build bridges between cultures and inspire connection, Nakama Press isn't just publishing stories—it's fostering a community of creators, readers, and companions who shape the future together.

INFINI-T FORCE VOL. 2 (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

PAGES: 200 B&W

PRICE: $10.99

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025

Gatchaman! Polimar! Casshan! Tekkaman! By the unexplained power of one girl's pencil, four heroes have been brought together to stand for justice! But where light shines, darkness is sure to follow. Prepare to encounter… Shadow Polimar!

AUTHOR: UKYO KODACHI

ARTIST: TATSUMA EJIRI

GOD TIER VOL. 1 (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

BEWARE THE GOD OF MONSTERS!

PAGES: 200 B&W

PRICE: $10.99

RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025

FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025

The mysterious anarchist Typhon, the god of monsters, has sparked a fire that has spread across the world. Pablo Costello, and his sister Anna, are trapped in between the raging battle between gangs, police, gods and monsters.

AUTHOR: UKYO KODACHI

ARTIST: TATSUMA EJIRI

