Four New Series Launch in Mad Cave Studios' Full June 2025 Solicits
Four series launch in Mad Cave's June 2025 solicits including Endless Nights, Blue Palo Verde, Don't Forget Your Briefcase & Bytchcraft
Article Summary
- Discover four new series launching under Mad Cave Studios' June 2025 solicits.
- Endless Night and Blue Palo Verde debut in gritty, genre-bending thrillers.
- Bytchcraft and Don't Forget Your Briefcase bring unique fantasy and comedy.
- Dive into more comics and graphic novels expanding Mad Cave's universe.
In the Mad Cave Studios June 2025 solicits and solicitations, launches for Endless Night #1 by Mark London and Tom Derenick, Blue Palo Verde #1 by Ray Fawkes and Rim Anti, Bytchcraft #1 by Aaron Reese and Lem A Carril, Don't Forget Your Briefcase #1 by Eliot Rahal and Phillip Sevy, original graphic novel Nostalgia by Scott Hoffman and Danijel Zezelj, and Maverick graphic novels The Last Session by Jasmine Walls and Dozerdraws, Infini-T Force and God Tier by Ukyo Kodachi and Tatsuma Ejiri,
ENDLESS NIGHT #1 (OF 4)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025
GRITTY NOIR MYSTERY. HIGH-ADRENALINE ACTION. SUPERNATURAL HORROR.
When Axel Black, an obsessive tech billionaire and head of the sinister Order of Nine, sends his operatives to Exit City in search of a dangerous mystical artifact, only a team of unlikely allies from different corners of the underworld can prevent an apocalyptic catastrophe: VELVETEEN, the elite rogue assassin hellbent on revenge; McCORMICK & MILLER, two detectives keeping peace in a lawless city; and OWEN BLACKWOOD, a monster hunter duty-bound to stop evil. But tensions are mounting, and time is running out! ENDLESS NIGHT is Mad Cave's miniseries event of Summer 2025, a genre-smashing collision of archetypal heroes by celebrated writer MARK LONDON (Battlecats, Hunt.Kill.Repeat.) and acclaimed artist TOM DERENICK (Justice League), set in the universe of dark conspiracies, hard-boiled mystery, and unnatural menace known as UNDERWORLD!
AUTHOR: MARK LONDON
ARTIST: TOM DERENICK
COLORIST: JUANCHO VELEZ
LETTERER: SIMON BOWL AND
COVER A: CHRIS WESTON
COVER B: DECLAN SHALVEY
BLUE PALO VERDE #1 (OF 5)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 11, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 19, 2025
THERE'S A BAD SEED TAKING ROOT IN EDEN.
On her first day out of jail, Kristine Woods discovers that her father has disappeared into a mysterious isolated town hidden in the New Mexico desert. Now it's up to her to find him and rescue him from a bizarre and unnatural threat. An atmospheric folk-horror story of dread and redemption set in the American Southwest, starting in June 2025!
AUTHOR: RAY FAWKES
ARTIST: RIM ANTI
COLORIST: RIFAN KARTAKUSUMAH
LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC
COVER A: RIMANTI
COVER B: MARGUERITE SAUVAGE
BYTCHCRAFT #1 (OF 5)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 18, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2025
GOD SAVE THE WYTCH!
Set against the backdrop of modern-day New York City during a seemingly permanent supernatural eclipse, Bytchcraft follows a queer coven bound by magick and blood, each bringing their own flair to the craft: a pretentious oracle who speaks with gods, an emo necromancer with a forked tongue, and a nature witch with the soul of a fairy tale princess. Under the guidance of their enigmatic guardian MTHR, the coven discovers they're at the center of an ancient prophecy, and all wytchkind hangs in the balance!
AUTHOR: AARON REESE
ARTIST: LEM A CARRIL
COLORIST: BEX GLENDINING
LETTERER: MORGAN MARTINEZ
COVER A: A.L. KAPLAN
COVER B: LUCIANO VECCHIO
DON'T FORGET YOUR BRIEFCASE #1 (OF 5)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025
FOC DATE: JUNE 2, 2025
A NUCLEAR FARCE ABOUT ATOMIC WARFARE!
Everywhere the President goes, there is a military liaison who follows, carrying a briefcase with the codes to launch a nuclear strike––and it's just been lost. This is the story about what happens when a ten-year-old boy finds a nuclear football and accidentally brings the world to the brink of annihilation.
AUTHOR: ELIOT RAHAL
ARTIST: PHILLIP SEVY
COVER A: PHILLIP SEVY
COVER B: MARGUERITE SAUVAGE
NOSTALGIA (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)
PAGES: 160 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $17.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 18, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2025
FAME IS FLEETING. REGRET CAN LAST FOREVER.
A reclusive rock star receives a mysterious package that forces him to face both his past and a resistance movement that represents all of the ideals he had once stood for. A wild exploration of stardom and its price from Babydaddy of the Scissor Sisters in his comics writing debut!
AUTHORS: SCOTT HOFFMAN
ARTIST: DANIJEL ZEZELJ
FLASH GORDON #10 (ONGOING)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 18, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2025
The spacefaring and action-packed adventures continue! A long-awaited reunion turns into a deadly trap as someone from Flash's past reveals their true intent! Can ANYONE be trusted?
AUTHOR: JEREMY ADAMS
ARTIST: WILL CONRAD
COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE
LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO
COVER A: WILL CONRAD
COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER B: MARIKA CRESTA
COLORIST: ARTHUR HESLI
DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH #8 (OF 8)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025
FOC DATE: JUNE 2, 2025
While Flash and Rick launch a daring assault on Ice Station Earth to rescue Dale and stop Kro-Tan, the team rallies an army of living wooden soldiers to defend the Seven Nations from an unstoppable Ice Soldier invasion — all for the fate of humanity.
AUTHOR: DAN DIDIO
ARTIST: JIM CALAFIORE
COLORIST: JUANCHO VELEZ
LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL
COVER A: JIM CALAFIORE
COVER B: DJORDJE DJOKOVIC
FLASH GORDON CLASSIC COLLECTION VOL. 4 HARDCOVER
PAGES: 224 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $49.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025
FOC DATE: JUNE 5, 2025
LUNAR CODE: 0125MA536
Flash Gordon returns for another thrilling space-bound adventure as the original guardian of the galaxy, battling to save us all from a host of sinister super-villains determined to dominate, destroy, and wreak havoc—including the fierce and seductive Storm Queen of Valkir! Flash Gordon: Classic Collection Volume 4 reprints the Flash Gordon Sunday strip from 1944-1948.
AUTHOR: DON MOORE
ARTIST: AUSTIN BRIGGS
POP KILL #4 (OF 4)
PAGES: 36 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $6.99 (A/B) MATURE / $9.99 (C)
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025
Pop, Fizz, Bang! The conclusion of a pulse-pounding cocktail of sabotage, seduction, and soda-fueled frenzy! The Cola Wars are reaching a bubbling-over point, and nothing is off-limits. Feuding billionaire brothers, once conjoined twins, now wage all-out war through subterfuge, espionage, and hired guns. As both corporations close in, Dina and Jon must decide whether to surrender to their bosses, their hearts—or a plan so explosive it could bubble over into chaos.
AUTHORS: JIMMY PALMIOTTI & DAVE JOHNSON
ARTIST: JUAN SANTACRUZ
COLORIST: BRIAN REBER
LETTERER: SEAN KONOT
COVER A: DAVE JOHNSON
COVER B: ANDREW ROBINSON
COVER C (EXPLICIT VARIANT): J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
BLADE FORGER #4 (OF 5)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025
FOC DATE: JUNE 2, 2025
The Fourth Ring match is here. Crimson Mask, bloodthirsty and unstoppable, faces Hogan, the invincible hero blessed by the gods. The winner of this epic clash will fight in the Fifth and final Ring for the imperial throne. Meanwhile, Sakima trains against the clock in the depths of Gara-Gara. She must learn to unlock the Forge of Doom before the imminent battle. The future of the empire—and her very life—depends on it.
AUTHORS: INAKI MIRANDA & ROY MIRANDA
ARTIST: INAKI MIRANDA
COLORIST: EVA DE LA CRUZ
LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE
BURIED LONG, LONG AGO #2 (OF 5)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025
With Belle's husband dead and buried, a farmhand cons his way into her good graces, and she is all too eager to welcome her next victim in…as long as he has cash at hand. Haddy and Ryelyn seek out the horrific creature seen in the hog pit while Jesse begins to fall for a young farm assistant.
AUTHOR: ANTHONY CLEVELAND
ARTIST: ALEX CORMACK
LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH
CRUSH DEPTH #4 (OF 5)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025
FOC DATE: JUNE 2, 2025
Brothers separated by ideology. Best friends separated by evolution…Liana and Kate come face-to-face in the crippled Absolution's darkened corridors. Strange scenes unfold within the Absolution as the crew succumbs even further to their otherworldly transformations plunging the sub into chaos as the ever-looming threat of a nuclear meltdown continues to rise–Breathe Deep!
AUTHORS: TIM DANIEL & DAVID "DB" ANDRY
ARTIST: ALEX SANCHEZ
COLORIST: KURT MICHAEL RUSSELL
LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH
DARK PYRAMID #4 (OF 5)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025
FOC DATE: JUNE 2, 2025
The parade of monsters is never-ending! Becca and Shailene are going to have to be clever to escape a herd of Piledrivers–and the somehow even more monstrous General Cho and the U.S. Army. The mystery of the Dark Pyramid continues!
AUTHOR: PAUL TOBIN
ARTIST: PJ HOLDEN
COLORIST: SARA COLELLA
LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO
FAR DOWN BELOW #3 (OF 5)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 11, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 19, 2025
On the run from a wild, subterranean species, Brian, Jeff, and Franklin push further beneath the earth to discover unseen wonders and the horrors that guard them.
AUTHOR: CHRIS CONDON
ARTIST: GEGÊ SCHALL
LETTERER: NATHAN KEMPF
COVER ARTIST: JACOB PHILLIPS
GALAXY OF MADNESS #10 (OF 10)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025
Vigil is finally confronting the man she once saw as her father. Will this bring her the catharsis that she has been hunting for?! Will she survive this mind-bending showdown?! Find out in the jaw-dropping final issue of GALAXY OF MADNESS!
AUTHOR: MAGDALENE VISAGGIO
ARTIST: VICTOR SANTOS
LETTERER: MORGAN MARTINEZ
COVER ARTIST: MICHAEL AVON OEMING
COVER COLORIST: TAKI SOMA
THE PALE KNIGHT #2 (OF 6)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 MATURE
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025
FOC DATE: JUNE 2, 2025
Sir Hugh de Grey, aka The Pale Knight, has made a pact with death. The life of his son in exchange for Gilbert the Pure. But his quest to find Gilbert leads Sir Hugh through an England that's descended into a phantasmagorical Dance of Death. Meanwhile, fake magician Aaron of Albi begins a dangerous love affair. Flagellants, spectral line dances, lovers, and buboes. All this and more in The Pale Knight part two.
AUTHOR: PETER MILLIGAN
ARTIST: VAL RODRIGUES
COLORIST: CRISTIANE PETER
LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE
COVER ARTIST: NICK MARINKOVICH
PAST TIME #3 (OF 5)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 18, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2025
The Sons of Enoch aren't your average team. They sport long hair, longer beards and put on a big spectacle whenever they come to town. But are these super-religious, circus-like performers here to entertain the crowd, or hunt the monsters in their midst?
AUTHOR: JOE HARRIS
ARTIST: RUSSELL OLSON
LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL
COVER ARTIST: MARK CHIARELLO
THE SLASHER'S APPRENTICE #2 (OF 5)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 18, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2025
When Riley doesn't give them much of a choice, the Hopton Valley Killer springs into murderous action, putting Riley to the test as she must dive knife-first into assisting with taking out an entire frat party. As HVK seems set to prove why they're one of the greats, Riley seeks to prove she's worthy to follow in their footsteps.
AUTHOR: JUSTIN RICHARDS
ARTIST: VAL HALVORSON
COLORIST: REBECCA NALTY
LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN
VANISHING POINT #2 (OF 6)
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $4.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025
In "The Tomorrow Family", witness a dark re-imagining of the cartoon family of tomorrow living among in the clouds and the future that might have been. The brainchild of Mark Russell, Vanishing Point is an anthology series of short stories that are part science fiction and part existential horror, with an exceptional roster of artists tackling each tale. These are stories with a twist in which the twist is not the point of the story, but a beginning point from which to ask what it means to be alive.
AUTHOR: MARK RUSSELL
ARTIST: RYAN ALEXANDER-TANNER
LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL
COVER ARTIST: ROBERT HACK
MISSING ON THE MOON (TRADE PAPERBACK)
PAGES: 144 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $17.99 MATURE
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 11, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 19, 2025
The year is 1997, and crime on the Moon runs rampant…and in the Lunar colony of Buzztown, a billionaire's daughter has just gone missing. Washed-up private investigator Daniel Schwinn is tasked with finding the missing child, but in the process discovers a dark conspiracy stemming back decades… Schwinn will have to navigate a world of undead drug addicts, mechanized robocops, and blue-skinned Soviets known as Darksiders to discover the truth. In doing so, he'll have to confront his own allegiances, and try to atone for past mistakes since resurfaced.
AUTHOR: CORY CRATER
ARTIST: DAMIAN COUCEIRO
COLORIST: PATRICIO DELPECHE
LETTERER: HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU
THE HEXILES (TRADE PAPERBACK)
PAGES: 96 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $17.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 18, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2025
Six strangers, all broken and burdened, find themselves at the funeral for the father they never knew. Their father sold their souls to Hell on the days they were born. They are now destined to serve demonic masters in spreading chaos and misery. Jamison Kreel is dead. Six of his children from six mothers are attending the funeral of a father they never met. Each of the children possesses a different infernal power. These powers, though, come at a terrible price…a price Jamison Kreel has placed upon the heads of his offspring. And the demonic debtors have come to collect.
AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN
ARTIST: JOE BOCARDO
COLORIST: MANOLI MARTINEZ
LETTERER: EL TORRES
SYNAP (TRADE PAPERBACK)
PAGES: 120 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $17.99 TEEN+
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 25, 2025
FOC DATE: JUNE 2, 2025
In the year 2030, a family-run private defense company, Synap, secretly puts together the pieces of a mysterious giant robot while training psychically gifted individuals to one day control it. However, with the startling increase in UFO sightings, the family finds their time is running out to assemble the ancient machine.
AUTHOR: CHRIS MOSES
ARTIST: ANDREA GIANNINI
COLORIST: JAMES OFFREDI
LETTERER: REED HINCKLEY-BARNES
COVER ARTIST: IVAN TAO
THE LAST SESSION VOL. 1: ROLL FOR INITIATIVE — ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL
PAGES: 144 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $14.99 YOUNG ADULT
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025
Jay, Lana, Drew, Walter, and Shen began playing Dice & Deathtraps in high school. Now dealing with college and all the twists and turns of their lives, their weekly game has been a wonderful constant. But, as college graduation looms and it feels like their lives are all moving down very different paths, Lana's thrilled to finally finally complete the party's unfinished original campaign. But when Jay's partner Cassandra joins the game, Lana refuses to let her inexperience ruin the best part of her week! But in the end, that may be Lana and the party's undoing… For fans of Critical Role and Dungeons & Dragons, a reprinted young adult graphic novel about the struggles of a group of friends playing tabletop roleplaying games when one member brings their girlfriend to the very last session.
AUTHOR: JASMINE WALLS
ARTIST: DOZERDRAWS
LETTERER: MICAH MYERS
KING ARTHUR & THE KNIGHTS OF JUSTICE VOL. 2: MORGANA'S REVENGE — ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL
PAGES: 136 FULL COLOR
PRICE: $14.99 YOUNG ADULT
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 18, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 26, 2025
Arthur King and his friends thought they had put the mythical land of Camelot and the evil Morgana who wished to control it behind them. Unfortunately for our heroes, Morgana has followed them to the present day and has one of them under her spell! Meanwhile, in the past, Morgana's horde of monsters are on the loose with their eyes set on Camelot. Can Merlin, Guinevere, and the Lady of the Table help protect Camelot from being invaded and give Arthur and the Knights the power to stop Morgana from taking over the world, or will she truly have her revenge?
AUTHOR: JOE CORALLO
ARTIST: MANDY CHAN
COLORIST: LINDEN CAHILL
LETTERER: CHAS! PANGBURN
COLORIST: GAIA CARDINALI
INFINI-T FORCE VOL. 1 (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)
FEATURING KEN THE EAGLE, PERFECT FOR GATCHAMAN READERS!
PAGES: 256 B&W
PRICE: $10.99
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025
It all began when high school student Emi Kaido received a mysterious, wish-granting pencil. With her life on the line, Emi uses the pencil to call upon heroes for protection! Gatchaman! Tekkaman! Casshan! Polimar! These defenders of justice cross space and time to help Emi weave the greatest tale of all time!
AUTHOR: UKYO KODACHI
ARTIST: TATSUMA EJIRI
Mad Cave Studios is thrilled to present Nakama Press, your gateway to global storytelling! Nakama Press brings the vibrant worlds of manga, manhwa, manfra, and manhua to readers everywhere, celebrating timeless traditions while embracing bold innovation. With a mission to build bridges between cultures and inspire connection, Nakama Press isn't just publishing stories—it's fostering a community of creators, readers, and companions who shape the future together.
INFINI-T FORCE VOL. 2 (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)
PAGES: 200 B&W
PRICE: $10.99
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025
Gatchaman! Polimar! Casshan! Tekkaman! By the unexplained power of one girl's pencil, four heroes have been brought together to stand for justice! But where light shines, darkness is sure to follow. Prepare to encounter… Shadow Polimar!
AUTHOR: UKYO KODACHI
ARTIST: TATSUMA EJIRI
GOD TIER VOL. 1 (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)
BEWARE THE GOD OF MONSTERS!
PAGES: 200 B&W
PRICE: $10.99
RELEASE DATE: JUNE 4, 2025
FOC DATE: MAY 12, 2025
The mysterious anarchist Typhon, the god of monsters, has sparked a fire that has spread across the world. Pablo Costello, and his sister Anna, are trapped in between the raging battle between gangs, police, gods and monsters.
AUTHOR: UKYO KODACHI
ARTIST: TATSUMA EJIRI