Fox And Hare #1 From Vault Comics Rescheduled Again For May 25th 2022

"I've always been drawn to the cyberpunk genre, but I never saw myself represented in those stories, despite their heavy usage of Asian aesthetics," said Jon Tsuei. "I began to wonder, what if Asian people reclaimed the aesthetics of cyberpunk and centered ourselves in the narrative? As I spent time with that question, I realized that it wasn't enough to just place Asian faces in the story. We also had to reframe the themes of new technology (cyber) and rebellion (punk) through an Asian lens.That's exactly what you'll get with FOX AND HARE. The protagonists of our story are rebelling against the status quo of their world just as much as we, the creators, are rebelling against the status quo of the cyberpunk genre. Our characters are reclaiming something that was taken from them just as we are reclaiming something taken from us. Stacey Lee and I are mirroring the path that the Fox and the Hare are walking, we're just doing it in different worlds. Aside from the statement we're making about the genre itself, we're telling a character driven story about love, justice and rebirth. This world is something very special to me and I hope it can be just as special to those who read our story."

When black market coder Aurora Yi uncovers top secret data that has tapped into the past lives of the citizens of Mazu Bay, her world is turned upside down. The mega corporation Synastry Designs wants its data back and is hot on her trail. Aurora has no choice but to turn to the Fox and the Hare, the most feared mercenaries in the city, for protection. Rebellion. Reclamation. Rebirth.

Fox And Hare is written and co-created by writer Jon Tsuei (Sera and the Royal Stars, Run Love Kill) and co-created and drawn by star artist Stacey Lee (Marvel's Silk, Gwenpool). The full synopsis for issue #1 and #2 as originally scheduled can be read below: FOX AND HARE #1

(W) Jonathan Tsuei (A) Stacey Lee

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021 SRP: $5.99 FOX AND HARE #2 CVR A LEE

(W) Jon Tsuei (A) Stacey Lee (CA) Stacy Lee

With their differences behind them, the Fox, the Hare, and Aurora set out to crack the encrypted data they stole from Synastry Designs, but a new threat arrives in Mazu Bay. Prime Minister Moorhouse unveils the Knights of Mazu, his new private army. The local mercenaries are nervous and raring for a fight. The Knights of Mazu are armed to the teeth and moving in. Can the Fox and the Hare diffuse this powder keg or will it bring them all down? In Shops: Dec 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99