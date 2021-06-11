Frank Frazetta's White Indian – Six Original Artwork Pages at Auction

It's Frank Frazetta time. Bleeding Cool has run many articles looking at pieces of original comic book artwork up for auction. But the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. And their Frank Frazetta pages are to die for, covers, preliminary artwork, and including ink work from Charles Starett As The Durango Kid, comic book, and six consecutive pages from his White Indian strip – and no, that wouldn't be published today, obviously. But it was in 1949, and all six pages below are up for auction.

Frank Frazetta Charles Starrett as the Durango Kid #2 Story Page 2 White Indian Original Art (Magazine Enterprises, 1949-1950). Dan Brand (aka "White Indian") discusses an idea to help settlers caught in an Indian blockade with Lieutenant George Washington. Art by Frank Frazetta from the story "Blood on the Frontier" during his run on the "Dan Brand and Tipi" feature (later changed to "White Indian" for the reprint in 1953) in The Durango Kid. Rendered at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18", matted and glass-front framed to 19.5" x 25.25". The board is slightly toned, text correction paste-up in Panel 3, light residue staining, and whiteout corrections. Light frame wear and in Very Good condition.

Frank Frazetta Charles Starrett as the Durango Kid #2 Story Page 3 White Indian Original Art (Magazine Enterprises, 1949-1950). Frank Frazetta creates some dramatic images of frontier life in his comic book run on the "Dan Brand and Tipi" feature (later changed to "White Indian" for the reprint in 1953) in The Durango Kid. Dan Brand (aka "White Indian") tries to negotiate with Indians in the story "Blood on the Frontier!" Rendered at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18", matted and glass-front framed to 19.5" x 25.25". Slight toning, stripped-in text correction in Panel 2, and whiteout corrections. Light frame wear and in Very Good condition.

Frank Frazetta Charles Starrett as the Durango Kid #2 Story Page 4 White Indian Original Art (Magazine Enterprises, 1949-1950). Dan Brand (aka "White Indian") negotiates with the Indians and agrees to a "test of honor" from the story "Blood on the Frontier." Art by the legendary Frank Frazetta from his comic book run on the "Dan Brand and Tipi" feature (later changed to "White Indian" for the reprint in 1953) in The Durango Kid. Rendered at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18", matted and glass-front framed to 19.5" x 25.25". The board is slightly toned, whiteout corrections, and the frame has scuffing, and light wear. In Excellent condition.

Frank Frazetta Charles Starrett as the Durango Kid #2 Story Page 5 White Indian Original Art (Magazine Enterprises, 1949-1950). An intense fight page by legendary artist Frank Frazetta, from his comic book run on the "Dan Brand and Tipi" feature (later changed to "White Indian" for the reprint in 1953) in The Durango Kid. From the story "Blood on the Frontier!", Dan Brand (aka "White Indian") battles in a "test of honor," but the fight is cut short by an overzealous settler. Rendered at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18", matted and glass-front framed to 19.5" x 25.25". The board is slightly toned with whiteout corrections, and the frame has some scuffing and light wear. In Excellent condition.

Frank Frazetta Charles Starrett as the Durango Kid #2 Story Page 6 White Indian Original Art (Magazine Enterprises, 1949-1950). Art by the legendary Frank Frazetta from his comic book run on the "Dan Brand and Tipi" feature (later changed to "White Indian" for the reprint in 1953) in The Durango Kid. From the story "Blood on the Frontier!", Dan Brand (aka "White Indian") has to deal with a man with a vendetta against Indians. Rendered at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18", matted and glass-front framed to 19.5" x 25.25". The board is slightly toned with light frame wear. In Excellent condition.

Frank Frazetta Charles Starrett as the Durango Kid #2 Story Page 7 White Indian Original Art (Magazine Enterprises, 1949-1950). Dan Brand (aka "White Indian") deals with a troublesome settler, as George Washington's forces win the day. Art by the legendary Frank Frazetta from the story "Blood on the Frontier" during his run on the "Dan Brand and Tipi" feature (later changed to "White Indian" for the reprint in 1953) in The Durango Kid. Rendered at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18", matted and glass-front framed to 19.5" x 25.25". The board is slightly toned, and the frame has light wear. In Excellent condition.