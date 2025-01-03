Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: frank miller, red hulk

Frank Miller Draws The Red Hulk For Marvel Comics

Frank Miller Draws The Red Hulk For Marvel Comics

Article Summary Frank Miller creates a striking variant cover for Red Hulk #1, crafted by Ben Percy and Geoff Shaw.

Red Hulk #1 releases on February 26, 2025, coinciding with the new Captain America movie.

General Thunderbolt Ross transforms into Red Hulk, offering a new angle on a classic character.

Red Hulk, a thinking, strategic Hulk, contrasts the Green Hulk's raw power and emotional chaos.

At Bleeding Cool, we are always happy to run a Frank Miller cover or three, a look at how he interprets or re-interprets characters, often in a way very different to his past stylings. Today, that means his variant cover for Red Hulk #1, the new comic being published by Marvel Comics by Ben Percy and Geoff Shaw, and launching on the 26th of February. Which is nicely timed for the new Captain America movie, Brave New World, with Harrison Ford playing General Ross – and also the Red Hulk.

RED HULK #1 FRANK MILLER VAR

MARVEL COMICS

NOV247108

(W) Ben Percy (A) Geoff Shaw (CA) Frank Miller

RED HULK RAGES INTO ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

THUNDERBOLT ROSS – in a cell deep below the ground – is a prisoner of DOCTOR DOOM And he is not alone. Brilliant military, criminal and political minds have been gathered against their will in a prison complex that serves as a "THINK TANK" to help carry out Doom's plan for global domination. But the RED HULK has other plans! Guest starring MACHINE MAN and DEATHLOK!

Rated T+ In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Thunderbolt Ross first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #1 in 1962, created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. And then as Red Hulk in an earlier Red Hulk #1 in 2008, courtesy of Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness.

A United States military officer, father of Betty Ross, and ex-father-in-law of both Glenn Talbot and Bruce Banner, General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross was there at the very beginning of the Hulk. As military head of the gamma bomb project run by Bruce Banner, that saw Banner transformed into the original Hulk. Ross then proceeds to hunt down the Hulk and Bannee for the rest of his career. That culminated in 2008, when Ross was transformed into the Red Hulk to better combat his nemesis, though this instead led him to become more sympathetic towards Banner and eventually become a superhero, serving time as a member of the Avengers and forming his own Thunderbolts team. Genersal; Ross was portrayed by Sam Elliott in the 2003 film Hulk, by William Hurt in Incredible Hulk in 2006, Captain America Civil War, Avengers Infinity War and Endgame, and Black Widow, and now Harrison Ford in Captain America: Brave New World.

Red Hulk co-creator Jeph Loeb said "The Red Hulk is the kind of Hulk we haven't seen before—a thinking, calculating, brutal weapon-toting kind of Hulk. Everything the Green Hulk isn't, the Red Hulk is. Except, of course, for his powers which are identical. And he looks the same, except he's red. And he's the same size. But other than that, they're complete opposites."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!