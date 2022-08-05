Frank Miller's First Ashcan Coming To Comic Stores In Two Weeks

Frank Miller Presents, the new publishing imprint created and curated by Frank Miller, with former DC publisher Dan DiDio as FMP publisher, is releasing its first published work into comic book stores in twelve days time, Wednesday, the 17th of August. This original 32-page comic, with a suggested retail price of $1, will be sent to retail stores, free of charge, as an introduction to Frank Miller Presents upcoming line of books, through Diamond Comic Distributors, so copies should get to Canada, the UK and Ireland as well as the USA. There will be 12,000 copies between you all, allocated to the size of each store. Odds are it will be going for $50 on eBay by the end of the day.

The 32-page Ashcan Edition will contain two original stories, Frank Miller's Ronin Book II by Frank Miller, Philip Tan and Daniel Henriques and Ancient Enemies by Dan DiDio, Danilo Beyruth and Alex Sinclair, as well as sneak peeks of their other upcoming series.

"This is a celebration of craft and comics and my way to continue contributing to the industry I love. Everything about this ashcan, from the style of stories to the look and feel of the book, says comics to me." Miller stated.

The 10-page Ronin Book II story recaps events from Frank Miller's original Ronin series, originally published by DC Comics. It continues the adventures of Casey McKenna as she travels across the ravaged landscape of America in search of the new Ronin.

The Ancient Enemies' 17-page story is a prequel to the events in the upcoming series. It reveals the secrets behind a thousand-year-old galactic war before the primary combatants arrived on earth and threatened all existence.

"I've wanted to do my series for some time, and to publish it with a company I helped create with Frank is a dream come true. It's great to use my years of comic experience on a line of books I believe in. Working with Diamond Distributors, this initial drop of the ashcan will be allocated to stores, but additional copies will be available for purchase through Diamond while supplies last" added Didio.

"Frank Miller and Frank Miller Ink have a long history of independence and innovation while working with other publishers. While we value these incredible relationships, it is a special moment to see the properties under the Frank Miller Ink umbrella being published by Frank himself" stated Silenn Thomas, Frank Miller Ink CEO.

=