Frazer Irving, Homeless And Hungry, Can You Help?

Frazer Irving says that he is homeless and hungry as of four hours ago... can you help him at all?

Frazer Irving posts to social media, "So I hate to be the guy that begs, but as of noon today (4th Feb) I'll be actually legitimately homeless, as in nowhere to stay and no money to eat. The one gig I've got won't pay until I've done at least another week's work on it, but obviously, one cannot be painting whilst living in an underpass, so I'm throwing this out there in the hope that someone can lend a helping hand. I'm not into the GoFundMe stuff as I have plenty of art to sell and skills to farm out, so no need for charity, but I wouldn't say no to a pity purchase from my shop. Also, anyone in or near Romford who can look after a couple of suitcases for a week whilst I walk the streets would be awesome. Thanks for reading, and once it'll all be back to normal, I'm sure." His online shop is at frazerirving.bigcartel.com and says "there's a sale code for a 20% discount if u want, FRAZER26 used at checkout. Thanks, dude." Of course, you don't have to use it.

He elaborates as to why he isn't claiming social security, saying, "That's a whole story in itself, but apparently I made myself voluntarily homeless when I left my old home at the landlord's request, so I'm not eligible for anything, especially as I normally earn enough to get by." Noon GMT was four-and-a-half hours ago. I know Frazer, I have reached out to him (offered him a sofa) but so have many others.

Martin Hand: Frazer – just bought a batman picture – hope it helps…

Frazer – just bought a batman picture – hope it helps… Joe Illidge : I purchased 2 pages, Frazier. Wishing you the best during this rough time.

: I purchased 2 pages, Frazier. Wishing you the best during this rough time. Charles Chiang: "I just purchased 3 pages. Sending positive thoughts and a few US Dollars your way"

"I just purchased 3 pages. Sending positive thoughts and a few US Dollars your way" Mike Collins: "just bought a beautiful page, mate- glad to see they're going so well. Take care of yourself bud, we need our Fraze out there to be safe x"

"just bought a beautiful page, mate- glad to see they're going so well. Take care of yourself bud, we need our Fraze out there to be safe x" Tony Lee: "Mate do you have a paypal? I'll stick a grand your way right now. And it isn't charity – let's call it an advance for something I'll think up sometime."

And as for sharing this on other media such as Bleeding Cool, he says "feel free to share it, I'm not too proud for that." I first knew Frazer Irving when he was a teenage self-publisher, pushing his comic The Boy Who Could Fly at London comic book conventions. It wouldn't be long before he was working for 2000 AD, where he co-created and illustrated series like Necronauts with Gordon Rennie, as well as Judge Dredd and other sci-fi/horror strips. He later transitioned into the American comics market, collaborating frequently with writer Grant Morrison on DC Comics projects, and notable works include Seven Soldiers: Klarion the Witch Boy, Batman, Incorporated, Azrael, Hellblazer, Justice League, The Multiversity, Silent War, Xombi, Iron Man, as well as co-creating Annihilator, Days Missing, Eternal, and Gutsville. He is also responsible for the artwork on the Tertiary, Quandary and Quintessential phase CD release of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy radio series adaptation. He not long ago held an exhibition of his artwork in Chelsea.

And at first glance, the fundraising looks like it's going well… UPDATE: He replies to my sofa offer saying "not any more old chap, crisis averted, I have a new room at the Lodge so I can get back to work. Thanks for the ask."

