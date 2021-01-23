Freakshow Knight, Duplicant & Chess in Second Sight April Solicits

Second Sight has released its April 2021 solicitatioin and starts another month out with yet another horror title. Jonathan Hedrick, writer and creator of Scout Comics hit The Recount bring his zombie epic one-shot Freakshow Knight to Second Sight. As well as two Chess-related debuts and the new series Duplicant, it's a month of debuts at Second Sight..

. FREAKSHOW KNIGHT #1 ONE SHOT

FEB211510

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A/CA) Stefano Cardoselli

During his time in prison, Red was surrounded by the worst types of people: thieves, rapists, and murderers. Now on the outside, he's surrounded by the living dead. Armed with the only thing he's ever known – violence – Red finds one last chance at redemption for a lifetime of sin.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DUPLICANT #1 (OF 5)

FEB211508

(W) Karla Nappi (A) Marianna Strychowska (CA) Leila Del Duca

Duplicant is a thriller about the forces conspiring against the one man who offers hope during a pandemic. That man is Matt Travers, a scientist who creates duplicate organs that saves humanity from the organ failure contagion… only their high cost forces people into indentured servitude. In answer to this, a dangerous black market arises which is run by a religious fanatic and Matt's former mentor. Following Matt's life-changing encounter with a "Duplicant," a recipient of his technology, he comes to question everything he knows as he strives to learn the truth behind his encounter.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CHESS #1 (OF 5)

FEB211506

(W) Alfred Paige, Alex De Gruchy (A/CA) JC Fabul

Missions by no rules… Second Sight comics introduces you to C.H.E.S.S. When hard decisions need to be made Avery Davis makes them. By putting together an under the radar Strike Team to take on missions that need a personal touch. Avery sends the C.H.E.S.S. Team to investigate businessman Nakadi after hearing about his crooked actions from an inside source.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLOWTORCH #1 (OF 5)

FEB211504

(W) Alfred Paige, Alex De Gruchy (A) Osvaldo Pestana Montpeller (CA) Rick Tyndall

From the pages of C.H.E.S.S., Blowtorch takes a personal mission to save the woman he was once in love with – and maybe still is – from a out-of-control government experiment.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99