Free Chex Quest Comic Anthology Coming To Comic Stores Next Week

Chex Mix is a type of snack mix that includes Chex breakfast cereal (sold by General Mills) as a major component. I have never heard of it, or indeed Chex breakfast cereal, which is why I am cutting and pasting this from Wikipedia. These are apparently commercially sold pre-made varieties of Chex Mix, as well as many recipes (often printed on Chex cereal boxes) for homemade Chex Mix. Though contents vary, the mixes generally include an assortment of Chex cereals, chips, hard breadsticks, pretzels, nuts or crackers. It is generically known as Nuts & Bolts, particularly outside the United States, but not in the UK – as I've said, never heard of it.

Now, Chex Quest is a first-person shooter game created in 1996 by Digital Café as a Chex cereal promotion aimed at children aged 6–9 and up, a non-violent remake of the famous Doom game, and became the first video game ever to be included in cereal boxes as a prize, and it has a devoted fanbase. In 2019, General Mills rereleased Chex Quest and its previously unofficial 2008 sequel and presented a mini-documentary.

And now as part of the extended Free Comic Book Summer promotion through Diamond Comic Distributors, Chex Mix is putting out a comic book, the Untold Tales of Chex Quest comic anthology. What started in 1996 as a free video game CD-ROM packed inside Chex Cereal has now been recreated in HD with a new cast of characters and a comic book. Featuring art and stories by Tom Scioli, Tyler Bence, Morgan Been and more, comic book stores will be getting free copies of a comic anthology based on Chex Quest.

It will be available August 26th for Free Comic Book Summer, as the top 1,500 Diamond accounts (which is basically every comic store that orders a full range of direct market comics) will receive four to five copies of the book, plus an additional variant.