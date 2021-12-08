Inferno #3 Reveals What Doug Ramsey Was Really Up To In House Of X

We have seen previous issues of Inferno take earlier scenes from Powers Of X and House Of X that kicked off the Krakoan age of X-Men mutants, and reframe them with new information. In today's Inferno #3, we take a look back at those early issues again, such as this scene from Powers of X #4.

In Inferno #4, out today, we get to see it again, redrawn, reformatted, rephrased.

This is how it played out in Powers of X #4.

Now in Inferno #4, we get to see the House Of X from Doug Ramsey's perspective, and everything Charles Xavier showed him.

A bit more of a power play than just the initial House Of X Krakoan plans. Emphasis on "ascendance".

But with Doug Ramsey building in some safety features to Krakoa's way of working, because, yes, "ascendance" did sound a little House Of X fascisty.

He used Warlock to bug the entire island while giving the Quiet Council and Moira Mactaggert some fake security. Reminds me of the fake ANOM app created by Australian authorities and the FBI to catch scores of criminals. And he caught a big one, regarding the dead precognitive mutant Destiny.

Not the only dodginess he comes across on Krakoa either, of course, just some is stated openly.

Doug Ramsey, champion of liberty. You know, by spying on everyone. Even if it ends in everything burning down around him.

INFERNO #3 (OF 4)

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Jerome Opena

NIMROD STRIKES!

Krakoa's troubles don't attack one at a time. Jonathan Hickman reunites with his POWERS OF X collaborator R.B. Silva for the penultimate chapter of his X-Swan Song.

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 08, 2021 SRP: $5.99 INFERNO #4 (OF 4)

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Jerome Opena

TO EMBERS!

Jonathan Hickman's time on X-Men ends with the dramatic conclusion of one of the first and best mysteries he brought to the line. Valerio Schiti returns on art to help bring down one of the foundations of the era.

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 05, 2022 SRP: $5.99