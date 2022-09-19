FREE: Tom Peyer & Gregg Scott's Edgar Allan Poe's Gore of Frankenstein

Edgar Allan Poe's Snifter Of Death is a regular comedy horror anthology now published by Ahoy Comics, now collected in an even bigger anthology being published next week, on the 28th of September, 2022. And Bleeding Cool has been given one of them to share with you all now, free, gratis and for nothing. The ten page story Edgar Allan Poe's Gore of Frankenstein by Tom Peyer and Gregg Scott. Look, she's been buried, we can show this sort of thing now, okay? And if you have any such stories you would like to share with Bleeding Cool's readers, feel free to get in touch.

EDGAR ALLAN POES SNIFTER OF DEATH TPB (MR)

AHOY COMICS

JUN221210

(W) Mark Russell, Tom Peyer, Dean Motter, Holly Interlandi, various

(A) Frank Cammuso, Peter Sneibjerg, Richard Williams, various

COVER: Richard Williams

BEWARE: The creepy monsters on your cereal box! A spine-tingling senator/werewolf! A scary chess-playing robot! Death himself! Plus many more humor-tinged fright fables, all narrated by the ghost of Edgar Allan Poe at his very saddest and drunkest! "AHOY is offering what no one else really is… As far as anthology comics go these days, you can't get much better." — ADVENTURES IN POOR TASTE September 28, 2022 $17.99 US; $24.99 CAN